JEFFERSON — The Krewe of Hebe with Jefferson’s Mardi Gras Upriver is ready to party this fall with a special new event.
The Mardi Gras Upriver crew, which hosts Jefferson’s popular Mardi Gras weekend and parade each Fat Tuesday, has now created a new event for the fall, “Kayaks, Football and Food Trucks.”
The event, which is set for Sept. 25 on Jefferson’s Big Cypress Bayou, will see kayaks racing for top spots, followed by college football games broadcast on a big screen projector and food truck vendors on site.
“It will be a day full of fun in Jefferson,” Mardi Gras Upriver’s Amanda Turner said. “To start off the day, we’ll be hosting an open Kayak Race on Big Cypress Bayou. Shortly after, the food trucks will arrive downtown and set up behind Auntie Skinners Riverboat Club in the alleyway. College football games will be shown all day on the huge projector screen in the alley, as well.”
Turner said the Krewe plans to make this new fall event an annual occurrence in Jefferson.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Krewe of Hebe.
Turner said kayak racing participants and food truck vendors are still needed. The kayak races will run from 8 to 10 a.m. on Sept. 25 and the football games will be broadcast from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Food truck vendors will be on site from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Registration forms for both kayak racers and food truck vendors are available online.
Kayak race registration
Food truck registration
To follow the event’s Facebook page, visit www.facebook.com/events/938665286736304