Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Marshall celebrated “Twos-Day” this year by working with the Marshall Pet Adoption Center to offer $22 adoptions on Tuesday.
The event, called the Mardi Paws clear the shelter event, was an adoption event with the goal of clearing out all of the adoptable animals from the Marshall Pet Adoption Center.
Fifteen local families took home a new pet during the adoption event.
Stormy Nickerson, with Patterson, said that the business has been working with the MPAC for years, working to facilitate adoptions to loving families in the Marshall and Harrison County community.
“There are just so many animals that deserve a wonderful and loving forever home,” Nickerson said, “Patterson is focused on helping to facilitate that as much as they can.”
Shelly Godwin, shelter director, said that adoptions are usually around $60 per cat and $70 per dog at the shelter, which would cover the cost of the animals shots as well as include a coupon for the spay and neuter of the animal.
Patterson will be covering the remainder of the costs for each adoption that was made on Tuesday, to allow community members a discounted rate to take home their next forever friend.
“Patterson is focused on helping kids, education and animals, because these are groups who often can’t speak for themselves,” Nickerson said.
She said that the business has been partnering for years with the MPAC, facilitating a wide range of adoption events while also funding various projects done by the Friends of Marshall Animals.
“Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Marshall is honored to once again partner with the Marshall Pet Adoption Center and the Marshall Police Department to find forever homes for the pets in our shelter and foster care with this sponsored adoption event,” Richard Traweek, Patterson’s Managing Partner said, “As a local business, we strive to contribute to efforts that enhance the lives of local children, community members, and animals.”