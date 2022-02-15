The Marshall Pet Adoption Center will host the Mardi Paws Clear the Shelters event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22. at the center at 2502 E. Travis St. next door to the Marshall Junior High School.
All adoptions during this event will cost patrons just $22, with Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Marshall covering the rest of the normal adoption fee.
“Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Marshall is honored to once again partner with the Marshall Pet Adoption Center and the Marshall Police Department to find forever homes for the pets in our shelter and foster care with this sponsored adoption event,” Richard Traweek, Patterson’s managing partner, said, “As a local business, we strive to contribute to efforts that enhance the lives of local children, community members, and animals.”
The dealership has been partnering with the Friends of Marshall Animals, and the Marshall Pet Adoption Center for years, sponsoring adoption events which allow community members to forgo high adoption fees and take home a new pet.
“This event is another example of the public/private partnerships that have made Marshall an animal care leader in East Texas. We encourage anyone looking for a new pet to take advantage of this generous opportunity Patterson is providing for our community. Join us for our Mardi Paws adoption event,” Chief of Police Cliff Carruth said.