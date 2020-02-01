A welcome home gathering is scheduled today to honor Private Christian Fincannon with the U.S. Marine Corps. at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2. at the Post No. 267 Legion Hall in Marshall.
This is the inaugural gathering of the 'Welcome Home' initiative started by Commander Mark Haines, Jr. and Post #267 in which veterans, active service members, and the community is urged to gather to show support and appreciation to local military service members when they return from tours of duty, basic training, and other missions.
Commander Haines, U.S. Air Force (Ret.), served 21 years in the Air Force and served nine tours of duty in Iraq and six tours of duty in Afghanistan. Commander Haines shared his vision for the “Welcome Home” program at the Marshall and Harrison County Community Veterans Day ceremony this past November.
Commander Haines framed the vision for the program with very moving and solemn remarks in which he stated the names of 22 of his fellow veterans who lost their lives, this past year, to suicide. He explained that the vision for the new “Welcome Home” program is to help address this issue.
“What we’re trying to do is to take Post #267 and the rest of Marshall, Texas and help lead the fight against veteran suicide. What we want to do is start a new program to welcome home our vets, so that when our troops come home from basic training, war, or getting out of the service, we want to welcome them home and honor them at the Post and to come together to let them know that they have a support group. But we can’t do this by ourselves, it takes a community," Haines said.
The community is urged to heed Commander Haines’ call to action. Commander Haines has been working with the Post No. 267 Board and Welcome Home committee to make his vision a reality and the Sunday event is the first of the “Welcome Home” events.
In addition to the members of the Post No. 267 American Legion welcoming Private Fincannon home, members of Marshall’s American Legion Post No. 878, the Patriot Guard, and other veterans organization will also be on hand to support.
Community members and others planning to attend the event at the Legion Hall at 1904 Bomar Street are urged to bring a covered side dish to help with the celebratory “Welcome Home” meal.
Fincannon, who is a Marshall native, returned home this week from basic training with the Marine Corps.
The event Sunday is slated to give the community a chance to tell Fincannon thank you and welcome home.
Father John Himes, CW3, U.S. Army, Ret. and Priest in Charge at Christ Episcopal Church in Jefferson, Texas, serves on the American Legion Post No. 267 Board and shared his enthusiasm and support for Commander Haines’ initiative.
“The Welcome Home program allows us, as a community of veterans and as our community at large, to let our veterans and active military service members know that they are strongly supported and greatly appreciated," he said.
Christina Anderson, who coordinates the annual community Veterans Day program, shared, “We hope that our community will support this very important initiative so that our local veterans and active service members know not only how profoundly grateful we, as a community, are for their brave service and sacrifice for our nation, but also how we, as a community, can work together with veterans organizations to be a strong support group for these service members as well.”
The American Legion Hall is located at 1904 Bomar Street.