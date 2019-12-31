JEFFERSON — The Marion Central Appraisal District is fighting a lawsuit filed by Midcoast Pipelines that could cost Marion County a $46,000 drop in property tax collection if the CAD doesn’t prevail.
“Midcoast filed suit on values in a number of counties in Texas over the value dispute this year,” Marion CAD Chief Appraiser Ann Lummus informed.
“It’s costly, but when you look at the dollar amount — a $60,000 tax collection (possibly dropping) to $14,000 — you’ve got to fight it,” she said of the reason the CAD is standing its ground instead of settling.
The chief appraiser gave an update on the status of the lawsuit Monday during the Marion County Commissioners Court meeting. In the “value” lawsuit, Midcoast Pipelines is disputing the 2019 values on three parcels where a pipeline is located in the county. Midcoast contends that the values should only be $2 million instead of $10.6 million.
Lummus said Marion CAD’s legal firm, Perdue, Brandon, Fielder, Collins and Mott decided not to litigate these lawsuits and advised her office as well as other appraisal districts to hire a firm that specializes in such cases. Thus, Greer, Herz and Adams LLP, out of Galveston, has been retained to represent Marion CAD. The decision was made following an executive meeting of the CAD board of directors last week.
Lummus said the firm is reputable in cases involving this type of industry.
“The firm is also being retained by a group of other CADS and we will cost share on many of the expenses needed to litigate this lawsuit,” Lummus said of the reason they chose to go with the Greer firm. “By joining other districts, Marion CAD is attempting to keep the cost to our county at minimum as the cost of expert witnesses and similar filings will spread out pro rata over all of the CADS involved and not billed to only us.”
Lummus said the cost to retain the Greer firm isn’t much more than what Marion CAD currently pays for its general legal representation with Perdue.
“If you’re concerned that they charge a lot more than what Perdue would have charged us, starting Jan. 1, our Perdue hourly rates are going to $215, per hour, for attorney’s fees and the Greer Firm is charging $225. That’s $10 more so that’s not a big difference for what we’re gaining in expertise to fight this type of lawsuit,” she said. Further, “paralegals, starting Jan. 1 with Perdue, would be $95 an hour. The Greer Firm charges $100 for their paralegals, so what it’s actually going to end up costing us is not much more.”
Lummus said fighting value lawsuits are never desired or fun, but it comes along with the territory.
“It’s not something you look forward to; it is part of the job,” she said. “The type business we’re in, we will have these lawsuits from time-to-time. Sometimes they are not as much involved. They don’t involve as much dollar amount; they don’t involve as much need for expert witnesses and so forth, but it happens. It’s going to happen as long as there are values placed on other people’s properties and they want to reduce their obligation for tax abatement as low as they possibly can.”
Lummus said she understands that, but also believes that the value on the property at issue is correct.
“We will be trying to hold that value for our county,” she said.
When asked by Pct. 4 Commissioner Charlie Treadwell the reason why the oil and gas company felt the value was only $2 million, Lummus indicated it wasn’t specific.
“They don’t have to give a real good reason as to why they are doing that,” she said. “The main point here is the company that had this company for a number of years was OK with that value last year. A hedge fund came in and bought it and they’re trying to get the value just as low as they possibly can.”
This isn’t a case they can compromise, she advised, noting about $150,000 in property taxes total from all taxing entities is at stake.
“We can’t just say: ‘Well, let’s see where we can meet,’” the chief appraiser said. “Hopefully we’re going to settle it soon.”