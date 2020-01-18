JEFFERSON — Jefferson, one of East Texas‘ most historic and scenic cities is gearing up for its second annual Jefferson Wedding Expo hosted by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce.
“Jefferson is a beautiful venue to host a wedding and we will have vendors here at our second annual Wedding Expo to help people select their wedding locations, cakes, dresses, and everything you need for a wedding,” Marion County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kari Alexander said.
The expo is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 1 at the Jeffersonian Institute, located at 120 East Austin St. in downtown Jefferson.
Admission to the event is $10 per person and each guest will receive a goodie bag of treats for attending.
“These are some of the top wedding vendors in the area,” Alexander said. “Last year was our first time to host the Jefferson Wedding Expo and we had a great turnout so we are excited for this year’s event.”
Vendors include bakers, venue locations, photographers, DJs, bridal shops, florists, caterers and more.
Spots are still open for interested vendors and guests to the event will also have chances to win prizes through games and giveaways during the event.
Tickets to the event will be available for purchase at the door on the day of the event.
Participating vendors are required to decorate their section with tablecloth and enhancements as well as bring at least one “giveaway” valued at a minimum of $50.
For questions or more info, email Alexander at jeffersonweddingexpo@gmail.com or call the Marion County Chamber of Commerce office at 903-665-2672