JEFFERSON — Those wanting to operate a game room in Marion County will have to pay a non-refundable $1,000 application fee and be accessed a civil penalty up to $10,000 per violation, according to regulations adopted by the commissioners court this week.
“The Legislature of the State of Texas has amended Chapter 234 of the Local Government Code effective Sept. 1, 2019, authorizing all counties, including Marion County to regulate game rooms,” the 28-page order of regulations state. “Marion County desires to promote the public health, safety and welfare and to reduce the adverse secondary effects of illicit game rooms in Marion County.”
The commissioners court initially discussed the governing of game rooms in the county last month.
“The first question that people ask me about this is: ‘Why don’t we just shut them down?’” County Judge Leward LaFleur said, at the time.
“Well, in the last legislative session, the state of Texas passed a law that does not allow us to shut game rooms down in our county; so they allowed us to be able to regulate and charge for a permit,” LaFleur explained. “The district attorney has drawn up these regulations and the application for permitting process.”
The regulations and 14-page application to permit operations were approved and adopted by the court on Monday.
A game room is defined is defined as a for-profit business located in a building or place that contains six or more amusement redemption machines or electronic or mechanical contrivances that afford a player the opportunity to obtain a prize or thing of value, the award of which is determined solely or partially by chance, regardless of whether the gadget is designed, made or adopted solely for bona fide amusement purposes.
An amusement redemption machine rewards the player exclusively with non-cash merchandise, prizes, toys or novelties or a representation of value redeemable for those items, that have a wholesale value available from a single play of the game or device of not more than 10 times the amount charged to play the game or device once, or $5, whichever amount is less.
Because illicit game rooms, as a category of commercial uses, are associated with a wide variety of crimes, such as drug use, assaults and robberies, “Marion County’s interest in regulating game rooms extends to preventing future adverse secondary effects of either current or future game rooms that may locate in the county,” the order states.
The regulations also provide for restricted hours of operation due to increase of personal crimes against person between the hours of midnight and 8 a.m.
Thus, game rooms can only operate between 8 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday, and be closed on Sunday between midnight and 11:59 a.m.
“It is the purpose of the Marion County Commissioners Court to exercise its police power, as established under Chapter 234 of the Local Government Code, to establish reasonable and uniform regulation of game rooms to promote the public health, safety and welfare and to prohibit business activities, which merely serve as a front for criminal activities, including, but not limited to, gambling and tax evasion,” the order states.
Per the order, the commissioners court designates the sheriff or his designated deputy as game room permit administrator. The regulations allow the sheriff to supervise, control and operate the permit office as well as investigate, deny, issue, attach conditions to, administratively and/or revoke game room permits.
According to the rules, a game room shall not operate during the pendency of the application and shall not operate until the game room application has been approved and the game room permit issued.
Additionally, no game room may operate pending an appeal for denial of a permit to the district court. In the event a game room changes ownership, the new owner must reapply for permit.
The penalty for operating a game room without a permit is a fine up to $10,000 per violation. Each day a violation continues to occur is considered a separate violation.
The regulations also require game rooms to be in compliance with the appropriate signage. Per regulations, each exterior door of a game room must be marked with a sign that reads “GAME ROOM” in four-inch or larger block lettering and is legible and visible at all times from a distance of 25 feet from the outside door. Each outside door not marked is considered a separate violation.
The regulations also call for the requirement of transparent and uncovered windows and doors. The regulations also include distance restrictions.
According to the district restrictions, a game room cannot operate within 1,500 feet from any existing or planned school, regular place of religious worship and/or residential neighborhood. Additionally, game rooms can’t be within a distance of 2,000 feet from where two or more other game rooms are located.
Game rooms are, however, exempt from distancing restrictions upon proof that the applicant continuously owned and operated the establishment at the same location and under the same name prior to the date the regulations were adopted.
Regulations further prohibit game room memberships. Additionally, an applicant qualifies for a charitable bingo exemption if the applicant can show a valid and current Texas Lottery Commission Charitable Bingo License.
The regulations also require surveillance cameras to provide, at a minimum HD 1080P, and the ability to maintain footage for 90 days.
“All customers will be required to post their ID upon entrance to the game room on the entrance camera before entering or have their ID recorded on camera visually when entering,” the regulations state. “The game room is required to maintain files of IDs for all patrons, which files shall be provided at the request of law enforcement.”