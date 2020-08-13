JEFFERSON — After adopting game room regulations in May, the Marion County Commissioners Court appointed County Judge Leward LaFleur, on Monday, to serve as hearing examiner to hear appeals in reference to denials, revocation or suspension of game room permits.
“The game room regulations require that the commissioners appoint a hearing examiner and it is going to become necessary for us to have that examiner appointed,” said Marion County District Attorney Angela Smoak.
“The examiner has to be someone who has not participated in any investigation of the alleged grounds for denial, revocation, or suspension,” she said.
Because the game room regulations do not permit the county to set out any requirements for payment, Smoak suggested choosing one of the justice of the peace judges or the county judge to preside over the hearings since they’re already on the county’s payroll.
“My suggestion is that we get one of the JPs or the county judge to preside over these hearings as the hearing examiner so that we don’t have to figure out a payment plan for someone else, since it’s someone that’s already on the books,” said Smoak.
“And none of those people would have participated in any of the investigations that have transpired for the game rooms,” she indicated. “Furthermore, any appeal from the hearing examiner’s findings would go directly to District Court so that leaves available our JP court judges and our county court judge. That’s my suggestion.”
After LaFleur agreed to fulfill the role, commissioners made it official by unanimously approving his appointment.
Pct. 4 Commissioner Charles Treadwell made motion to appoint the county judge. It was seconded by Pct. 1 Commissioner JR Ashley.
Back in May, the commissioners court decided that those wanting to operate a game room in Marion County will have to pay a non-refundable $1,000 application fee and be accessed a civil penalty up to $10,000 per violation, according to regulations adopted by court.
“The Legislature of the State of Texas has amended Chapter 234 of the Local Government Code effective Sept. 1, 2019, authorizing all counties, including Marion County to regulate game rooms,” the 28-page order of regulations state. “Marion County desires to promote the public health, safety and welfare and to reduce the adverse secondary effects of illicit game rooms in Marion County.”
The order and 14-page application to permit operations were both approved and adopted by the court in May.
Because illicit game rooms, as a category of commercial uses, are associated with a wide variety of crimes, such as drug use, assaults and robberies, “Marion County’s interest in regulating game rooms extends to preventing future adverse secondary effects of either current or future game rooms that may locate in the county,” the order states.
The regulations also provide for restricted hours of operation due to increase of personal crimes against person between the hours of midnight and 8 a.m.
Thus, game rooms can only operate between 8 a.m. to midnight Monday through Saturday, and be closed on Sunday between midnight and 11:59 a.m.
“It is the purpose of the Marion County Commissioners Court to exercise its police power, as established under Chapter 234 of the Local Government Code, to establish reasonable and uniform regulation of game rooms to promote the public health, safety and welfare and to prohibit business activities, which merely serve as a front for criminal activities, including, but not limited to, gambling and tax evasion,” the order states.