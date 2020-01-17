JEFFERSON — The Marion County Commissioners Court appointed, on Monday, Jefferson veterinarian, Dr. Bruce Bradley, to serve the unexpired term of Johnny Bradley on the Marion Central Appraisal District board.
Bradley passed away in December, and was set to serve in the 2019-2020 term.
“You know this is a sad situation anytime we have to do this because Johnny has been a representative of Marion County a long time,” said Pct. 4 Commissioner Charlie Treadwell, who made the motion to appoint Bruce Bradley.
Speaking on the loss of Johnny Bradley, Treadwell said Johnny grew up in Marion County, attended school there, started a business there and created jobs for people.
“He loved Marion County because it was his home,” said Treadwell. “He’s like a lot of us on this court. Marion County’s your home and you don’t want to mess up your home.”
Treadwell noted Dr. Bradley is a good selection because he does have experience on the board.
“I served on the board for one term; and during that term that I served, Dr. Bruce Bradley was a chairman on the board at this time,” said Treadwell.
“He has agreed to not serve any longer than the remaining time of Johnny Bradley’s term,” Treadwell informed. “At the end of that term we will have to appoint someone else.”
Pct. 2 Commissioner Joe McKnight seconded Treadwell’s motion to appoint Bruce Bradley.
“We’ll all miss Johnny very much,” said McKnight.
In other business, County Judge Leward LaFleur reported that since the Dec. 30 hiring of J.P. Abernathy as consultant for the historic courthouse restoration project, the consultant has been busy overseeing the project.
“I know he has been in my office about six times since we hired him,” the county judge said. “So he’s been in the building, he’s got him a list going. He’s up and running.”
The county is paying the consultant $10,500, which amounts to $250 a week through the duration of the renovation. The overhaul is scheduled to be complete by Oct. 15.
The downtown landmark, located at 102 West Austin St., is getting an overhaul made possible through a $4.7 million grant awarded last spring by the Texas Historical Commission’s Texas Historic Courthouse Preservation Program (THCPP) as well as $1 million of county money. The total renovation costs $5.7 million.
In other business, the commissioners court approved a resolution, giving the Marion County Sheriff’s Office permission to enter into its annual lake patrol contract with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the summer at Lake o’ the Pines.
“This is the same thing we do every year,” Marion County Sheriff David McKnight.
“And then they’ll come back at a later date, probably in April, when I’ll submit the fees and all of that stuff for their approval,” he expounded. “But it’s just a routine signing of the same agreement we’ve had for years.”
In other business, the court approved a new lease agreement for polling box No. 5 location, reducing the lease from two years to one year due to the recently approved conversion to Vote Centers, which will eventually reduce the number of polling locations needed.
“It’s going to be a one-year, $500 lease instead of a two-year lease,” said Commissioner McKnight, who represents that voting box area.
“If for some reason we don’t get approved for successful status, then we’ll have to go back to the 10 (total of voting boxes),” said County Clerk Vickie Smith.
Pursuant to Section 43.007 of the Texas Election Code, following the March 2020 primary election, under the program, Marion County may apply for “successful” status with the Secretary of State to continue using the countywide polling place program in subsequent elections.
“We’ll be able to move from 10 (Election Day) polling locations to seven the first round; and if we get a success letter from the Secretary of State, we’ll move from seven to five,” Judge LaFleur explained before.
In other business, the court opened and announced the list of firms that submitted independent audit proposals for fiscal year 2019. The two firms submitting bids were Pattillo, Brown & Hill, LLP, out of Waco; and Rod L. Abbott CPA LLC, of Tom Bean.
LaFleur said because they’re still in negotiations, they won’t discuss and choose one until a later meeting.