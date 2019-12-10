JEFFERSON — The Marion County Commissioners Court approved a host of interlocal agreements and non-departmental contracts for various services Monday.
Per an interlocal agreement with the city of Jefferson, the county will provide its annual contribution of $7,500 to support the Jefferson Carnegie Library. The contribution shall be made to the city of Jefferson.
In an interlocal agreement between the county and the city of Jefferson for shared services and responsibilities, Marion County agrees to support fire services, housing for prisoners, dispatch services and courtroom facilities.
“Marion County provides financial support to all volunteer fire departments in the county, including the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department,” the agreement states, noting Marion County’s contribution to Jefferson VFD will be $13,000 for the 2020 fiscal year.
The contract further notes that the county has recently completed an addition to its jail facility, and has entered into an agreement with the East Texas Council of Governments to assist in securing 911 services.
“The city of Jefferson has an existing need for prisoner housing, police dispatch services and courtroom facilities,” the agreement states. “The city of Jefferson provides extensive financial support for the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department; and it is the desire of both entities to provide for the continued provision of all of these services to their mutual citizens and taxpayers in a mutually beneficial arrangement and both entities desire to contractually agree as to terms and conditions by which those services may be provided in the most efficient and economical manner possible.”
Per the agreement, Marion County will accept prisoners of the city of Jefferson Police Department without charge to the city, unless set out in the contract.
Once accepted, those prisoners shall be under the full control of the Marion County sheriff and subject to all rules and regulations of the county jail and sheriff’s department.
“The county will be under no obligation to accept prisoners who require special medical or mental treatment or under circumstances which would cause the Marion County Jail to exceed the number of prisoners allowed in that facility by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards,” the agreement states. “The city of Jefferson shall be directly responsible for any and all medical care rendered to any prisoner subject to the Class C misdemeanor jurisdiction of the city court and accepted by Marion County under this agreement.”
The agreement also makes the city directly responsible for any and all medical care, including any associated transport, rendered to any city prisoner through the time of arraignment. Prisoners delivered to the county jail by city police officers shall be the responsibility of Marion County.
For dispatch services, Marion County will dispatch the officers of Jefferson Police Department as needed, and provide 911 emergency dispatch services to the city beginning the same period as the service becomes available to residents outside of the city limits.
The city will pay the county $1,000 per month or $12,000 annually for costs incurred by the county sheriff’s office for dispatch/jailer services.
Regarding courtroom use, the county will allow the city access to the District Courtroom or alternate courtroom between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during normal business days, provided the courtrooms are not in use by the district judges or county officials.
For volunteer fire departments, the county agreed to pay Mims $3,000 for the calendar year for ambulance service and $10,000 for fire service. The county will also pay $5,000 apiece to support Gray VFD, Smithland VFD, South Shore VFD, and Jackson VFD.
Regarding other non-departmental contracts, the county approved to pay $7,000 to support Marion County Child Services; $2,000 to Marion-Cass Soil & Water Conservation District; $3,000 to East Texas Council on Alcohol and Drugs; $7,500 to Community Healthcore; $7,500 to Cypress Valley Navigation District to benefit Caddo Lake; and $2,000 to Marion County Historical Commission.