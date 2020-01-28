JEFFERSON — The Marion County Commissioners Court, on Monday, approved amendments to an airport improvement project, funded by a TxDOT grant, to make Jefferson’s Cypress River Airport not only better, but safer.
“The airport in Marion County is a great asset to the folks here,” said Marion County Judge Leward Lafleur.
“We’re getting new people, getting hangars out there. We provide a courtesy car. A lot of people fly from Mount Pleasant to Jefferson to eat,” he said of some of the progression at the facility, at 270 Cypress River Airport Road.
Regarding the airport improvement grant, the judge said they appreciate the partnership with TxDOT in helping fund the project.
The $469,300 grant was initially approved in 2017 for the long-term project, which consists of three phases over a period of years.
“Phase one and two is lighting upgrades,” Tim McKinnon, airport manager and board president, explained after the meeting.
The first phase was planning and engineering work. The second will be the commencing of the upgrades.
LIGHTING/PAPI SYSTEM
Lighting upgrades include upgrading all the runway lights and the taxiway lights. It also includes installing a PAPI (Precision Approach Path Indicators) system at each end of the runway to provide a safer landing experience for pilots.
“It’s a glide slope that brings you into the airport to the approach end of the runway,” explained McKinnon. “That way, you know you’re clear of all tress and any obstacles in the way.”
He said the PAPI system will come very handy for night time flight. The airport currently doesn’t allow night time landing, right now, as a matter of safety.
“We have one or two local people that have night time landings, but only do it when it’s important (matters),” said McKinnon.
With a PAPI system, “You follow that glide slope to get into the correct approach of that runway,” said McKinnon. “That’s why we had to clear out a bunch of trees to make sure if anyone gets below the glide slope, they’re protected.
“That’s the most important thing of the project — the PAPI,” he said. “This will make it a lot safer airport.”
McKinnon said while all the trees have been removed in preparation of the PAPI installation, according to the surveyor, they’ll know if more need to be cleared once the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) does its flyover test.
“They’ll fly and approach into the airport from the north and the south, and make sure all the trees are clear, which they should be,” he said of the FAA. “If not, we may have to cut down one or two more trees.”
The lighting upgrades will begin either at the end of this quarter or the beginning of the second quarter, McKinnon informed.
“They accepted the bids; it’s all been approved,” he said. “They’re finalizing all the contract stuff. Then they will order all the supplies, materials and start working on it.”
TxDOT estimates the lighting upgrades to take about one to two months to complete, depending on weather. The airport will stay closed to the public during that time.
“If we’re lucky, it may only take one month; but during that time the whole airport will have to be shutdown,” McKinnon said.
“The guys at the airport, with airplanes, know about it,” he continued. “They’ve already made accommodations at other hangars to rent for a month or two, for as long as they need it.”
The third phase of the project is upgrades to the runway, which consists of putting a coating on the ramp and runway and restriping the runway to seal in all the cracks.
“That may happen later this year,” said McKinnon.
ROTATING BEACON
The amendment approved Monday was for funding for a rotating beacon and windsock.
“We’re doing an update on what we were budgeted for,” he said. “Everything’s been approved for the lights, but there were two things that were left out. One was for the rotating beacon to be replaced and the other is for a lighted windsock.”
He said while TxDOT’s aviation department agreed to include it in the grant project, the county has to foot 10 percent.
“We had enough money in our budget to go ahead and do it and it’s a matter of spending about $6,500 to $7,500 for $60,000 worth of work,” McKinnon told the commissioners court. “It saves a whole lot more money by doing it now rather than later on.”
McKinnon said the beacon the airport currently has is nice, but is always in disrepair and has bulbs that are becoming obsolete.
“We’ve already had some repairs we’ve had to do toward it over the last few years,” he shared.
Reaching the old beacon in order to make the repairs has also been an issue.
“We’ve got to get a big ol’ crane out there to lift it up, bring it down so that we could do repairs,” the airport manager explained, noting they’ve already had to pay for a crane twice to lower the beacon.
“So right now if we go ahead and get the updated beacon, which is basically on a (flag) pole, we could crank it down and change the bulb,” said McKinnon.
Further, the modern bulb will be a lot easier to install than the outdated bulb in the old beacon,” McKinnon said. County Auditor Shanna Solomon agreed.
“You probably can’t get parts for it anymore. We can’t maintain it,” Solomon said of the old beacon.
McKinnon further explained that they’re not only worried about the possibly obsolete light bulb, but faulty lenses, too.
“If we end up keeping it, it could be used as an auxiliary beacon, too, if the other one goes out,” he said.
But with the newer technology, they expect the newer beacon to last a lifetime.
“(With) the new technology, there can only be bulbs and the wiring is completely different than what it used to be,” said McKinnon. “It’s probably not going to go out for about 50 years.”
The beacon is going to cost about $4,000 and the windsock around $2,000.
“They are going to relocate the beacon also, so it’s not blocked by some of the trees around there,” he said.
“We’ve got enough to take care of that and I think that’s going to be better in the long run,” he said.
The airport manager said bids were sought in December and awarded to a company out of Fort Worth.
“According to the engineer and TxDOT, they use them a lot, so we’ve got a good company that’s going to start,” McKinnon said.
McKinnon said the old beacon is an airway beacon, which is a rotating light assembly mounted atop a tower.
“It was back in the ‘40s and ‘30s,” he said of its historic significance. “The way you would fly is from light- to-light at nighttime, and even when the weather was bad…you could see these.”
McKinnon noted the airway beacon was designed to illuminate miles of light.
“They were made to put out light 40 to 50 miles out there,” he said. “That’s what this one is. On a good night, you can see this one on the highway, about 20 miles out.
“In the air, you can see it all the way to Mount Pleasant,” he said.
Due to its historical significance, McKinnon said they don’t plan to discard it.
“We have a couple of people that are interested in putting (it) on a private property and that’s something we’ll come to you all later on and find out if y’all want to put bids up for it or however you want to do it,” he told the court.
TOURIST ATTRACTION
McKinnon noted that the local airport has become an invaluable part of the community, providing not only affordable fuel, but also a courtesy car service to transport visitors to town.
“We try to make it simple for people to come in from out of town,” he said.
“The airport car comes into town all the time; and people are buying things here in town and they are having dinners, they are staying at B&Bs (beds and breakfasts),” McKinnon shared. “That’s been going on all the time.
“We’re making money on the fuel,” he added.
The fuel is $3.55 a gallon.
“We keep it as low as possible to get people to come in here,” said McKinnon.
People travel from Shreveport, La., Mansfield, and nearby counties and parishes for the price.
“That attracts a lot of people into the airport,” the airport manager said. “A lot of pilots will plan their fuel stops that way. So they will call ahead to make sure we have fuel and they plan their fuel stops on the price of the fuel.”
Being a tourist town, McKinnon said the airport likes to draw people to Jefferson.
“Every time I see that loner car in town it’s great,” he said of the courtesy vehicle the airport provides.
Corporate pilots use it frequently to drive to lunch while their bosses are in meetings.
“We’re looking at getting second old police car,” said McKinnon.
They’re looking forward to all the upgrades, especially the inclusion of an “approach.”
“We do lose a lot of people here because there is no approach,” said McKinnon.
“After we do these three phases of doing all the lights and asphalt, the next phase will be an approach where …when the weather gets bad, an IFR (Instrument Flight Rules)-rated pilot can fly an approach and get down below all the clouds — and weather — and make the landing visually.”
He said they’re hoping to have two approaches – one for each runway — within the next year or two.
“We have one runway, which gives you two ways to land,” he said, noting the runway is 3,200 feet. “You can land to the southwest or land to the northeast, depends on which way the wind is.”
Unrelated to the grant project, other growth at the airport includes the construction of new aircraft hangars.
“We’ve got a new hangar going up right now, and possibly a second one going up in the next month or so,” he said.
Overall, “it’s a good project; it’s a good airport; people fly in from all over the place,” he said of the airport. “It’s something the town needs.”