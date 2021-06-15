JEFFERSON — The Marion County Commissioners Court approved an agreement with Texas A&M Forest Service Monday for the use of county property at no cost to the county.
“This is a contract that comes up every five years,” said County Judge Leward LaFleur.
“Basically it allows Texas A&M Forest Service to work on property owned by the county, as far as running bulldozers and chainsaws and burning brush and doing some training, particularly at the airport,” he explained.
Commissioner Charles Treadwell noted that through the contract a few years ago, the county had timber cut and brush piles burned, at no cost to the county.
“It also allows for them come and help in the event of a disaster where they just come into the county and help out,” said LaFleur.
In other business, the court approved to leave courthouse security in the hands of the county sheriff’s office. The court tabled action designating the entire first floor of the courthouse annex as the county jail.
“I think we should hold off on it just a little bit, make sure that it complies with Jail Standards,” said Marion County Sheriff David Capps.
In other business, the court tabled action again regarding the proposed reopening of Jefferson’s Kellyville Community Center to the public after being closed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re waiting on some legal guidance on a couple of matters with that,” Judge LaFleur said.
The court was set, back in April, to make a decision on the reopening of the community to the public but decided to table the action item at that time to gather information on policies regarding alcohol consumption at the property.