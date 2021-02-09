JEFFERSON — Firework vendors doing business in Marion County will now be able to sell fireworks for Texas Independence Day, the Marion County Commissioners Court voted on Monday.
County Judge Leward LaFleur said he placed the item on the agenda for consideration because retail fireworks permit holders must get approval from their respective counties to sell fireworks on certain holiday periods other than the traditional New Year’s and Fourth of July seasons.
“I think we’ve got three or four fireworks stands in the county, and I don’t believe we’ve ever restricted or prohibited fireworks sales at any time,” Judge LaFleur noted. “But … the county has to allow them to be able to sell fireworks for certain days throughout the year, not including New Year’s or Fourth of July.”
The permission is the result of House Bill 1150, a retail fireworks permit law that was passed by the 84th Texas Legislature in 2015, authorizing additional holiday periods that fireworks may be sold as long as the commissioners courts in the respective county issues an order, permitting the sales.
Those additional firework seasons allowed by the law include a period observing Texas Independence Day, San Jacinto Day, Memorial Day and Cinco de Mayo.
For Texas Independence Day, the order must be adopted by Feb. 15 of each year for the Texas Independence Day fireworks season. Judge LaFleur asked commissioners for their support Monday.
“Texas Independence Day is just as important to me; and I know it is to you, gentlemen, as the Fourth of July, and I would like for Marion County to be able to celebrate that day,” said LaFleur.
“These fireworks sales people have to provide proof that we have adopted this and that they are allowed to sell fireworks during this time,” he explained.
LaFleur said the order allowing for the sale of fireworks on Texas Independence Day expires on the date that Texas Fire Service determines drought conditions, or anytime the county judge would consider it necessary to protect the safety of the public.
Tiny houses discussion tabled
In other business, the court tabled action concerning subdivision regulations for “tiny houses.”
Pct. 4 Commissioner Charles Treadwell said he placed the item on the agenda for discussion after receiving a phone call from someone interested in putting tiny houses in the county.
“I had a call about a man that is looking at some subdivisions in Marion County, and he wanted to know had we passed any regulations yet about tiny houses,” said Treadwell. “They were trying to find places because there have been a lot of counties that have passed this deal.”
Treadwell noted that a tiny house is considered a home that boasts 300 square feet. He said the caller is searching for the right subdivision to accommodate such homes.
“We discussed this matter. He said he’d like to find subdivisions because they had the utilities necessary to hook these houses up, then they would sell them and they’d walk away and someone is left with the burden without a tax revenue, to maintain the roads and all the services that are to be expected to be supplied by the county,” said Treadwell.
Treadwell said he’d like to table the matter to allow time to confer with the county’s attorney.
“We have looked at this plan, and we need to change it a little bit because the ones that we’ve got is for cities rather than counties, and we need to get with the attorney and try to pass subdivision regulations concerning tiny house (nations); and I want to make sure that we can vote to move forward with these regulations and then hopefully at the next meeting we would have it in writing as to how we will vote or regulations,” Treadwell said.
Treadwell noted that the investor was interested in subdivisions that didn’t have homeowner associations.
“They would rather not be restricted on how to do things,” said LaFleur.
Pct. 1 Commissioner JR Ashley made the motion to table the action and Pct. 3 Commissioner Ralph Meisenheimer seconded it.
Posting boards, signage
In other business, the county approved to designate a date and place for relocating posting boards inside and outside of the newly renovated county courthouse in preparation of the return of county offices to the building.
“Since we’re moving back to the courthouse, we have to move our posting boards, and I need to let the people that normally post on those (know) where they’re going to be posted at,” said County Clerk Vickie Smith.
“So beginning Feb. 22, 2021, the inside board for posting notice is going to be on the north side wall of the basement corridor of the Marion County Courthouse, located at 102 W. Austin Street in Jefferson. The outside posting board will be located on the left side of the entrance door to the courthouse on Dallas Street,” she noted.
In other business, the court gave the OK for the Jefferson Historical Museum to place signage of the museum on the old hospital property located on U.S. Highway 59 north.
Commissioner Treadwell made the motion to approve the museum’s request under the condition that the museum be responsible for the maintenance of the grounds around the sign.
“They need to understand that we don’t do that type of thing. They need to maintain the mowing around the sign,” said Treadwell.
Remembering McKnight
Judge LaFleur kicked off Monday’s meeting with a moment of silence in memory of Pct. 2 Commissioner Joe McKnight, who passed away last Sunday, January 31, after a courageous battle against cancer.
“It is with a sad heart that Commissioner McKnight has passed away,” LaFleur said. “I think I can speak for the entire court when we say that Commissioner McKnight will be irreplaceable.
“His memory will live on through this court in the way that we conduct our business from this day forward,” the county judge said.