JEFFERSON — The Marion County Commissioners Court approved several annual interlocal agreements and non-departmental contracts, on Monday, to support library, emergency services and more.
“I always look forward to the end of the year agenda,” said County Judge Leward LaFleur. “It’s always (about) helping someone else, so that’s a good thing.”
The first interlocal agreement was between the county and the city of Jefferson for library service. The county’s portion will be the same annual $7,500 for the fiscal year 2021.
“We have a beautiful Carnegie Library in Jefferson and we share that cost of it with the city of Jefferson,” said Judge LaFleur.
The library is utilized by residents throughout the city of Jefferson and Marion County. Because of that, support for the library must be a communitywide effort, the interlocal agreement states.
“Marion County’s contribution in support of the Jefferson Carnegie Library shall be made to the city of Jefferson. The city of Jefferson shall provide financial support for the library,” the agreement states.
The second interlocal agreement approved was between the county and the city of Jefferson for shared services and responsibilities. The county’s portion is $13,000 to utilize the services of Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department.
“It’s basically if one of the volunteer fire departments are out in the county and get too much in a bind, the city department will assist,” Judge LaFleur explained.
In turn, the county also provides 911 emergency dispatch services, prisoner housing and courtroom facilities for the city of Jefferson.
“It is the desire of both entities to provide for the continued provision of all of these services to their mutual citizens and taxpayers in a mutually beneficial arrangement and both entities desire to contractually agree as to terms and conditions by which those services may be provided in the most efficient and economical manner possible,” the agreement states.
Per the agreement, the city of Jefferson will provide financial support annually for costs incurred by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for dispatch/jailer services. The amount of financial support shall be $1,000 per month ($12,000 annually).
Additionally, Marion County will allow the city of Jefferson to use the District Courtroom or alternate Courtroom between the hours of 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. during normal business days, provided the courtrooms are not in use by the District Judges, or Marion County.
The non-departmental contracts for services that were approved were: $3,000 for Mims Ambulance Service; $10,000 for Mims Volunteer Fire Department; $5,000 for Gray Volunteer Fire Department; $5,000 for Smithland Volunteer Fire Department; $5,000 for South Shore Volunteer Fire Department; and $5,000 for Jackson Volunteer Fire Department.
“We support all of these fire departments,” said LaFleur.
Other non-departmental contracts approved were: $7,000 for Marion County Child Services; $2,000 for Marion-Cass Soil & Water Conservation District; $3,000 for East Texas Council on Alcohol & Drugs; $7,500 for Community Healthcore; $7,500 for Cypress Navigation District; and $2,000 for Marion County Historical Commission.
OTHER MATTERS AND APPOINTMENTS
In other business, the court took action to remove Peggy Jeans Dream Road in Precinct 1 from the county’s roadmap system.
“This is just a follow-up with our county roadmap system, trying to get it in aligned with the East Texas Council of Government’s 911 mapping system, and the Peggy Jeans Dream is not a county road nor does the county have any responsibility for maintenance or anything to do with that,” LaFleur said, noting the area is just woods.
“Every now and then something like this has happened. It’s just cleaning up, is basically what we’re doing here; so we need to remove that Peggy Jeans Dream off of the county road map system,” he said.
Pct. 4 Commissioner Charles Treadwell agreed that the correction was necessary.
“For the safety of the people, we don’t need a road that an ambulance gets called out on and (it’s not a road there),” he said.
In other business, the court approved the reappointment of four members: Ted McKinnon, Mike Johnson, Victor Perot, and Jason Hamilton to the Cypress River Airport board for a two-year term, starting January 2021 to December 2022.
The court also approved the reappointment and appointment of members to the Cypress Valley Navigation Board for a two-year term, starting January 2021 to December 2022. Those reappointed were Ralph Meisenheimer and John Billingsley. James McIntosh was appointed to replace former sheriff David McKnight’s place on the board.
“The former sheriff is perfectly OK with that,” said LaFleur.
The court also approved a $1,300 refund for courthouse sod related to the courthouse restoration project.
“The sewer project that we were needing to work on before we laid the sod took a little longer than we thought. We can’t put that sod out now; it’s too late in the year,” said LaFleur. “They had asked if they could refund us the $1,300 now in the contract we signed with JR Jones for landscaping, so come spring time we can buy the grass ourselves and take care of it ourselves.”