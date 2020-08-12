JEFFERSON — The Marion County Commissioners Court approved a 2020 joint contract agreement, this week, between the county and the city of Jefferson and Jefferson ISD for election services.
“Governor (Greg) Abbott made a proclamation that the cities and the schools need to move their elections to November 3, which is the same day as the General Election. So therefore, I will be contracting with them,” Vickie Smith, county clerk, explained.
Smith said, normally the entities use the same poll workers as the county, but since the county has converted to countywide polling locations, the city and school must have a presence at each of those polling locations.
“Therefore, they do not have enough equipment to handle that, so this is a contract I’ve drawn up,” she said.
She said the city and JISD will consider the contract for approval at their own respective meetings. The contract calls for the election to be handled at a cost of $5,078.67 for each entity.
“The cities and schools will be on our ballot. It’ll be all the county stuff first and then the city or the school will come next. So it’ll all be on one ballot,” said Smith.
Since the city traditionally has to have two 12-hour days of early voting, Smith said they will have polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the second and last Tuesday, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. the second Saturday.
For the Nov. 3 election, the city of Jefferson will have four races. Running for mayor are: Rob Baker, Hollis Shadden and Hattie Hackler.
For alderman, incumbent David Westbrook is unopposed for the Ward 1 seat. Candidates vying for the Ward 2 seat are: Gary B. Amburn, Jamey Parsons and Robin J. Moore. Vying for Ward 3 are Ted Dickson and V. Hugh Lewis.
For Jefferson ISD school board, incumbent Leah Cooper is unopposed for the Place No. 4 seat. Incumbent Kevin Godfrey is being challenged by candidate Tolesia Smith Davis for Place No. 5.
For the county election, Republican David Capps will face Democratic candidate David Quada Jr. for the office of sheriff.
Republican Jeff Greer is challenging Democratic incumbent Tashia Wilson for the Pct 2. constable seat.
Democrat Corey Watson and Republican Ralph Meisenheimer are vying for the Pct. 3 commissioner seat. The seat is currently held by Glenn Dorough, who is not running for re-election.