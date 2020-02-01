JEFFERSON — The Marion County Chamber of Commerce recently honored area businesses, nonprofits and individuals during its second annual Golden Nail Membership Gala this month.
The event, which the chamber started in 2019, honors the work of Marion county businesses, individuals and nonprofits throughout the past year.
“We developed this last year with the idea of honoring all nonprofits, businesses and individuals in Marion county that do so many wonderful things for our community throughout the year,” Marion County Chamber Executive Director Kari Alexander said.
Alexander said the name and idea for the gala was inspired by a quote from one of the country’s founders, Benjamin Franklin.
“For the want of a nail, the shoe was lost. For the want of a shoe, the horse was lost. For the want of a horse, the rider was lost. For the want of a rider, the battle was lost. For the want of a battle, the kingdom was lost — and all for the want of a horseshoe-nail,” Franklin is quoted as writing.
Alexander said the gist of Franklin’s proverb is that every has their part.
“The whole Golden Nail idea comes from Benjamin Franklin’s proverb which is really talking about how, if the smaller parts of a whole are ignored, without any encouragement or incentive, they could all die out,” Alexander said. “We all contribute and everybody matters.”
The gala recognized and honored the work of those businesses, non-profits and individuals in the community who made a difference the past year.
This year’s gala featured 40 businesses, individuals and nonprofits who were nominated by community members in an open nomination process.
The nominees were judged by an outside organization, the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce, and winners were presented in eight different and specific categories.
The award categories this year include six awards for area nonprofits, the new award for the (for-profit) business of the year, and the new award for the citizen of the year.
“Last year we had six different categories of awards and this year, we’ve added two additional award categories,” Alexander said. “We sent all of the nominations to the Texarkana Chamber to be juried to ensure an open and fair awarding process with no bias. Last year we had the Nacogdoches Chamber of Commerce judge the nominees.”
Category: Dickson Distinguished Up & Coming Volunteer
Nominees were Christy Burleson, Dina Carroll, Sara Whitaker and the winner was Dina Carroll.
“In December of 2018 the Dixie Humane Society, Marion County’s animal shelter, was closed,” the judges commented. “With her tireless efforts, Dina Carroll managed to comfort and save numerous animals, as well as organize their transfer to safe homes. She then went on to establish the ‘Friends of Jefferson Animals’, a 501c3 non-profit organization that helps to reunite lost pets with their owners and helps stray animals find homes through social media. Dina, teacher by trade, volunteers with the cheerleaders at school, and works in the nursery at her church.”
Category: Port Jefferson Outpost Distinguished Volunteer (non-secular)
This category is open to any individual whom has supported the non-profit organizations in Marion County through volunteerism between July 2018 and June 2019. This award is not based on financial contributions.
Nominees were Wes Hamilton, Wendy Looney and Elizabeth Opiela with the winner being Elizabeth Opiela.
“As Chairwomen for Blessings of Grace Food Pantry, St. Vincent De Paul of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Elizabeth gives tirelessly to make certain that our area food pantry provides for those in need. She “never hesitates to help anyone in need,” the judges commented. “So deserving of this award, Elizabeth has the most Golden Nail Gala nominations of any category this year.”
Category: Marion County Distinguished Volunteer (secular)
This category is open to any individual whom has support the non-profit organizations in Marion County through volunteerism between July 2018 and June 2019. This award is not based on financial contributions.
Nominees were Christy Burleson, April Johnson, Wes Jones, Wendy Looney, Stacey Mills, Billy Ramsey and Joey Romano. Christy Burleson was announced the winner.
“With a busy schedule as owner of Burleson Insurance Agency (a Farmers Insurance Company) and recent award as Agent of the Year, Christy finds time to contribute to numerous volunteer organizations throughout Marion County,” judges said. “These include the Jefferson Lions Club, where she is Vice President, and the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, where she is President. Christy also reaches out in assisting at the Marion County Fair and Carter Blood Drives throughout the year.”
Category: Jefferson Jimplecute Individual Benefactor
This category is open to any individual whom has supported the economic growth in Marion County through volunteerism and financial contributions between July 2018 and June 2019.
Nominees were Mark McKay, Laura Omer, Shirley Partridge and Douglas Thompson. Mark McKay was announced the winner.
“As Vice President and General Manager of Nextar Broadcasting Group, Mark has been responsible for overseeing vital segments for the largest TV station operator in the U.S.,” judges said. “He is the past president of our Chamber of Commerce, where he devoted precious time and countless donations to further the chamber’s mission. He still serves as an active board member. Mark has contributed his personal finances to countless non-profits in Jefferson and Marion County.”
Category: McKay Foundation Benefactor
This category is open to any non-profit business whom has supported the economic growth in Marion County through volunteerism and financial contributions between July 2018 and June 2019.
Nominees were the Collins Academy. Creating Opportunities in Marion County, the Historic Jefferson Foundation, JEDCO (Jefferson Economic Development Corporation) and The Jeffersonian Institute. JEDCO was selected as the winner.
“JEDCO worked diligently this past year to bring three new business to Jefferson — Queen Wood Products, Pour Technology and CEFCO/Huddles House,” judges said. “These industries and businesses created over sixty new jobs in Marion County.”
Category: Otstott Distinguished Organization
This category is open to any non-profit business whom has supported the economic growth in Marion County through volunteerism and financial contributions between July 2018 and June 2019.
Nominees were the Historic Jefferson Foundation, the, Jefferson Lions Club, the Krewe of Hebe, the Marion County Youth Sports and the Rotary Club of Jefferson. The Rotary Club of Jefferson was announced the winner.
“This non-profit group of volunteers takes time to plan and orchestrate multiple fundraisers to promote their worthwhile causes in our area each year,” judges said. “Some of these include the American Flag installations on holidays, Carter Blood Drives, Dolly Parton Book Programs, and more.”
Category: Business of The Year 2019
This category is open to any business for profit whom has demonstrated a commitment to their business, and to our community from July 2018 through June 2019.
Nominees were the First National Bank, Brookshires, Haggard Funeral Home, Made in The Shade, Port Jefferson Outpost, Riverport BBQ, Vera Bank and Willow Tree. Joseph’s Riverport BBQ was announced the winner.
“The generosity of Joseph’s Riverport BBQ is far-reaching,” judges said. “Complimentary catering donations to so many Jefferson and Marion County organizations is the norm for Riverport. From nonprofit events, school booster clubs, city events and more they will always give. Consistent, dependable, generous and tireless in their giving is the deserving description given in one nomination form received. Recognized as one of the top BBQ places in the state and nation, Riverport is a vital part of Jefferson’s appeal to tourists and locals alike.”
Category: Citizen of the Year 2019
This category is open to any individual in Marion County whom has supported the growth in Marion County through diligent worthwhile contributions within the community between July 2018 and June 2019.
This person has provided leadership and positivity in endeavors throughout Jefferson and Marion County.
Nominees were Kari Alexander, Christy Burleson, Charles S. Chitwood, Paul Morehead and Elizabeth Opiela. Kari Alexander was selected as the winner.
“Kari has provided leadership in multiple non-profit endeavors within the Chamber of Commerce,” judges said. “She has also helped the City of Jefferson in tourism collaborations. Mrs. Alexander consistently demonstrates ongoing support in community involvement, and community camaraderie. As Citizen of the Year, she has done a very good job in promoting Jefferson, and she deserves this honor.”