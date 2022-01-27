JEFFERSON — The Marion County Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday celebrated the start of a new monthly breakfast mixer event.
Business leaders and community members gathered Tuesday at the Jefferson General Store to participate in the first Marion County Chamber of Commerce monthly breakfast mixer.
The Chamber will host the monthly breakfast mixers at 9 a.m. on the last Tuesday of each month, at different business locations across town.
Marion County Chamber of Commerce member Peggy Walker said Tuesday’s event had great attendance for the first event.
The monthly mixer events are intended to help business members network and build new relationships in a relaxing atmosphere while enjoying good food.
Next up, the Chamber is set to host the third annual Wedding Expo noon to 4 p.m. on March 12 at the Jeffersonian Institute. Attendees to this year’s event will have a chance to meet and talk with vendors from potential wedding venues, bakeries, caterers, bridal dress shops, wedding planners, make up artists, hairdressers, honeymoon venues, as well as photographers and videographers.