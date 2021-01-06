JEFFERSON — The Marion County Chamber of Commerce has a new interim executive director and a new board as they work to re-organize the board and move forward in the new year.
New Board President Paul Moore said Tuesday he is also serving as the interim executive director since the Chamber’s former Executive Director Kathy Harper resigned her post in November. Harper was just hired on in July and resigned in November but Moore said she will continue to occasionally volunteer with the organization.
Moore said the Chamber is not currently accepting applications to fill Harper’s vacancy but is instead focusing on re-organization and the return of the Chamber’s Jefferson Ambassador Club.
The Jefferson Ambassador Club is being led by new Ambassador Club Chairman and new Chamber board member Doug Thompson, and fellow Chamber board members Jim Stacey, Peggy Walker and Robert Wooley.
As Ambassadors, participants will serve as greeters at Chamber events and in the Chamber office downtown, attend ribbon cuttings and work with the Welcome Wagon Program for new Chamber members.
Anyone interested in becoming an Ambassador should contact Thompson at 972-658-0572 or by email at douglasthompson@att.net.
Moore said future Chamber events including the Wedding Expo, the Golden Nail Gala and next Saturday’s workshop have been temporarily postponed due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases in Marion County this week.
The new 2021 Chamber board members are: Moore as President. Ashley Granby as first Vice President. Mark McKay as Treasurer. Katrina McAlpine as Board Secretary and other board members Hunter Bonner, Lorie Minter, Bruce Boyd, Doug Thompson and Jim Stacey.
To keep up with Chamber activities or to join, visit their website at www.jefferson-texas.com