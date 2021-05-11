JEFFERSON — The City of Jefferson’s Tourism Department and the Marion County Chamber of Commerce have teamed up to offer their first ever Hot Air Balloon Mini-Glow event set for June 5 in Jefferson.
The co-sponsored event, to be held at the Jefferson Airport, is open to all at a cost of $10 per car.
“This is our first joint project with the city’s Tourism Department and we have more to come,” Marion County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Moore said Monday. “We will have five balloons here from the Longview hot air balloon event and they will do a glow when it gets dark. This was their idea and they had reached out to us with the idea for a mini-glow.”
Those wishing to climb in the basket of a hot air balloon and go up in the air can do so for $20 per person.
“They will go up to 20 feet in the air in the balloon,” Moore said.
The event will also feature food trucks on site and those wishing to participate can still sign up by contacting Moore at 318-347-5673.
“This is the same day as the Corvette Show in town so we will open the gates at the airport at 4:30 p.m. and give time for people to eat and go up in the balloons, then the glow will happen when it gets dark,” he said. “Things will probably really get started about 5:30 p.m.”
Moore said guests are welcome to bring their lawn chairs or blankets, ice chests and set up at the airport for the glow.
“We are really hoping the glow will bring people from all over to visit Jefferson,” he said.
For more information about the event, follow the event’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/2908260992833736