JEFFERSON — And the Golden Nail Award goes to....
Several area businesses and individuals were honored on Saturday for their service to the community during the third annual Marion County Chamber of Commerce Golden Nail Awards Gala.
The event, which the chamber started in 2019, honors the work of Marion County businesses, individuals and nonprofits throughout the past year.
“We developed this with the idea of honoring all nonprofits, businesses and individuals in Marion County that do so many wonderful things for our community throughout the year,” former Marion County Chamber Executive Director Kari Alexander said previously.
The gala was held Saturday at the Jeffersonian Institute, where award recipients were recognized.
“Marion County is replete with over 60 volunteer organizations and churches,” Marion County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Moore said. “This event honored the best of those over the past year. All volunteers are winners and all organizations benefit from their efforts.”
The Dickson Family Up and Coming Volunteer of the Year Award is reserved for those dedicated volunteers who selflessly give of their time to community causes, Moore said. India Stansberry received the award for her participation in the Friends of the Jefferson Carnegie Library, Jessie Allen Wise Garden Club, Women of Jefferson Organization and the Friends of Jefferson Animals. April Johnson was also nominated for her generous volunteer efforts with multiple organizations around town.
The Jefferson Jimplecute Individual Benefactor of the Year Award is reserved for those who have not only donated of their time but also their money to community causes, Moore said. Martha Yarbrough received the award for her dedicated support of numerous causes in the community. Mary Keasler was also nominated and has donated countless sums to many projects in Jefferson throughout the years.
The Otstott Family Distinguished Organization of the Year Award is awarded to an organization that goes above and beyond in its role to the community. The Jefferson Lions Club received the award for its active role in the community and continued events and volunteerism. FRESH, a new organization, was also nominated for its role in the community helping to pave the way for more success for youth. The Excelsior House Hotel was also nominated for its continued support of Jefferson through tourism and events.
The Marion County Chamber Distinguished Volunteer of the Year Award was given to Mary Keasler for her continued to support through multiple organizations and active stance in the community. Peggy Walker was also nominated for her participation in several civic clubs, including the Jefferson Lions Club and the Jefferson Adopt a Cop Program.
The 2020 Citizen of the Year Award was given to Peggy Walker for her active participation in multiple clubs, and her service as the director of the Texas Lions Children Camp. Paul Moore was also nominated as the Jefferson Lions Club President and President of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce. Mark McKay was also nominated for his work with the Chamber, as well as the OLLI Board and Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players.
The Marion County Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year Award was given to the Jefferson General Store owners Cliff and Anna Bode for their customer service and community support. Also nominated were Made In The Shade, KTAL-NBC6, McGarity’s Saloon and Vera Bank.