JEFFERSON — Marion County Chamber of Commerce has a new face at the organization and she is looking to add more new faces as she grows membership.
Newly hired Marion County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kathy Harper began her new post in mid-July and already has her sights set on growing the Chamber’s membership ahead of one of its largest events of the year.
“We have the 30th annual Taste of Jefferson event coming up on Oct. 18 and that’s a great way for area restaurants to get new customers, people that maybe haven’t heard of their restaurant before or tasted their food,” Harper said. “At that event, guests can buy tickets for entry and try food from all the different participating restaurants.”
This year’s Taste of Jefferson looks to have about 15 to 20 local restaurants participating.
Harper, who moved with her husband to Jefferson more than a year ago from Georgia, previously worked as a salesperson and also put on events and horse shows.
She said Tuesday she’s excited to see Jefferson’s tourism starting to bounce back after COVID-19 and through the Chamber, is working to help local small businesses transform to the post-pandemic new normal.
“I just love Jefferson,” Harper said. “I want to see these local small businesses thrive and plan to continue working closely with the city’s tourism department to make that happen. Small businesses in Jefferson make up the community. We need to support small businesses because without them, there is no community.”
Harper said in her new role at the chamber, she is looking forward to doing all she can to offer that support.
“I love to help businesses with the resources they need to make their businesses thrive,” Harper said. “I often get asked what the Chamber can offer and one of the biggest things besides community support and marketing is networking. I have an email contact list with more than 5,000 contacts and anytime a business is hosting an event or offering a special, an email notice goes out to all of those contacts.”
In addition to networking resources, Harper said the chamber and city tourism department work hand in hand to promote events and get the word out, beyond Jefferson, about what’s going on in local businesses.
“The challenge we have now is to help businesses start thinking outside the box, and marketing outside of the box, to get new customers and retain old ones during this new normal that face now,” Harper said. “There’s a new experience that came about during COVID-19 now of shopping and dining. One of our businesses, Riverport Barbecue, has put tables outside due to new social distancing and capacity guidelines.”
Harper said the chamber is now working with businesses to find solutions to challenges presented in the new retail industry due to COVID-19, whether that is online shopping, curbside pickup or more.
Harper said new businesses are welcome to join the Chamber anytime throughout the year and now is a great time, as Jefferson is an East Texas tourist hot spot during the fall and holiday seasons.
Tickets for the upcoming 30th annual Taste of Jefferson event are now on sale at the chamber’s website https://www.jefferson-texas.com/