JEFFERSON — The Marion County Chamber of Commerce and its board members have been hard at work this new year.
The chamber recently opened at its new location, unveiled new business hours, released a new logo and published a new vision and mission statement.
“Going forward under the new leadership, you will begin to see a lot of changes at the Marion County Chamber of Commerce,” Board President and Interim Executive Director Paul Moore said Thursday. “We have unveiled a new logo emphasizing Marion County, but also the historic nature of the City of Jefferson and also supporting these new changes, we have a new vision and mission statement.”
Moore said the new vision of the board is to support and promote innovative growth in the historic City of Jefferson and the greater Marion County area.
“The mission statement to back all of this up is to say we will be promoting the success of all chamber members by bringing together resources for the betterment of our visitors and our community,” Moore said.
The chamber also has a new motto, “We Aim to Please,” which goes hand-in-hand with the newly revealed logo.
“The chamber motto backs up our goals and objectives and matches the logo with an arrow in the bull’s eye target board, with the silhouette of a crowd looking on,” he said. “We are aiming to please our merchants with more community events, drawing more tourist visitors to our area.”
The chamber also recently opened up at its new location, which is the old Jefferson Police Station located at 111 E. Austin St. in downtown Jefferson, next door to the Jefferson General Store.
The City of Jefferson, which owns the building, is allowing the chamber to lease the building without rental costs, leaving the chamber responsible for utilities.
Moore said the chamber has completely remodeled the building, adding new flooring, new paint, a new restroom and boardroom — and soon, a new, covered front deck.
“We plan to host coffee and donuts on Friday and Saturday mornings out front on the deck,” Moore said. “We also will provide outdoor seating there with small bistro tables.”
With the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic behind them, the chamber board is now focusing on getting active again in the community, including the revival of its Ambassador Club program.
“We are bringing back to life our Ambassador’s Club, where you will see chamber volunteers with golf carts out providing sidewalk assistance to visitors,” Moore said. “We will assist in providing directions and other help needed during the busy Jefferson weekends.”
The chamber is also focusing on increasing its membership participation, and has launched a Senior Citizen individual membership for $50 for individuals in the retired community who are looking to stay active.
The chamber also publishes a weekly newsletter, which is sent to about 5,000 recipients each week, Moore said.
“Our weekly email newsletter continues to go out each week, highlighting the upcoming scheduled activities in our city and county for the weekend,” Moore said. “A separate section of this newsletter highlights ‘Save the Dates,’ for future activities on the calendar for that quarter.”
Those wishing to join the chamber or follow the weekly newsletter should sign up online at the chamber’s website at www.marioncountychamber.org or email the chamber at info@marioncountychamber.org.
The chamber board includes Moore, Vice President Jim Kale, Secretary Mary Spearman, Treasurer Robert Wooley and members Hollis Shadden, Colt Johnson, Barbara Stoker, Hunter Bonner, Tracy Vaughn and Doug Thompson.
The Chamber can also be reached by calling (903) 665-2672 or by following them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jeffersontexaschamber.