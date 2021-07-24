JEFFERSON — Jefferson area eateries and chefs wanting to share their delicious culinary creations with the public have a chance now to sign up for the Marion County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Taste of Jefferson event.
This year will mark the Chamber’s 31st annual Taste of Jefferson event, which is set for October.
The annual Taste of Jefferson event hosted by the chamber allows guests and community members a chance to try out some of the best restaurants the historic bayou city has to offer each year.
Those restaurants, eateries or chefs interested in participating in this year’s event are invited to attend an upcoming planning meeting with the chamber, set for 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Taste of Caddo Restaurant, located at 201 West Austin Street in downtown Jefferson.
Last year’s event had more than 15 local restaurants that participated, despite the ongoing pandemic, and some of the participants included favorites like Auntie Skinner’s Riverboat Club and Restaurant, Riverport Barbecue, the Jefferson General Store and the Taste of Caddo Restaurant.
“The event is a great way for area restaurants to get new customers, people that maybe haven’t heard of their restaurant before or tasted their food,” former Chamber Director Kathy Harper said at last year’s Taste of Jefferson.
During the event, guests pay an entry fee, and then are allowed to go around sampling dishes from each restaurant that interests them. Some guests also participated in last year’s Wine Garden that followed the same sampling concept.
The money raised from the event serves as a fundraiser for the chamber, which is a 501©3 nonprofit organization.