JEFFERSON — Folks looking for a chance to shop, have fun and raise money for a good cause can now purchase tickets to participate in the Marion County Chamber of Commerce’s “Bags and Bingo,” event set in downtown Jefferson later this month.
The Marion County Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Bags and Bingo,” event, which was canceled last year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, is set for 6 p.m. on Aug. 26 at the Jefferson Visitors Center.
The second annual event, raises money for the Chamber which is a 501©3 non-profit organization that promotes businesses and organizations in Marion County.
“Bags and Bingo” combines two of East Texans’ favorite things, the beloved game of bingo and designer handbags. Doors will open at 6 p.m. on Aug. 26 and the games will kick off at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now and seating is limited. Tickets are $30 each and additional bingo cards are $5 each. Nine bingo games are included in the cost of each ticket. More than $2,000 worth of designer handbags, including Kate Spade and more, are up for grabs.
Table reservation is open now by calling (903) 665-2672. Hors d’oeuvres, wine, tea and coffee will be served at the event and are included in the cost of the ticket.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Chamber or call (903) 665-2672.
The Jefferson Visitors Center is at 305 E. Austin St. in downtown Jefferson.