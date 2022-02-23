JEFFERSON — The Marion County Chamber of Commerce is seeking additional volunteers for its Ambassador Club, which was recently brought back by the organization as a way to make the chamber more visible in the community.
Ambassador Club volunteers are particularly needed for this weekend’s Mardi Gras Upriver event in downtown Jefferson, which brings thousands to the historic bayou city each Mardi Gras holiday.
Marion County Chamber of Commerce President Paul Moore said the resurrection of the Ambassador Club is part of the chamber’s rebranding campaign that kicked off recently.
“Additional support in this rebranding is bringing back to life our Ambassador’s Club, where you will see chamber volunteers with golf carts, providing sidewalk assistance in directions and being helpful to our foot traffic on busy Jefferson streets each weekend,” Moore said previously.
The Ambassador Club volunteers will work out of the chamber’s new office location, which is located at 111 E. Austin St., inside the old Jefferson Police Department building, next door to the Jefferson General Store.
Moore said the Ambassador Club volunteers are part of the implementing the chamber’s new “We Aim to Please” logo and mission.
Ambassador Club volunteers are needed to serve at the Mardi Gras Upriver event this Friday morning, Friday afternoon and all day Saturday.
Volunteers will offer directions to guests, serve as visitor guides, parade security, visitor information and will offer rides to guests in need in golf carts.
Those interested in serving as an Ambassador Club volunteer should contact Moore as soon as possible for scheduling by calling (903) 926-9164.
The Chamber’s website can be visited at www.marioncountychamber.org or on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/jeffersontexaschamber.