JEFFERSON — Get your spoons and forks ready.
It’s time for the 30th annual “Taste of Jefferson” event, hosted by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce in downtown Jefferson, which allows guests a chance to try out some of the best eateries the bayou city has to offer.
This year’s event has more than 15 local restaurants and eateries participating, including favorites like Auntie Skinner’s Riverboat Club, Riverport Barbecue, the Jefferson General Store and the Taste of Caddo.
“It’s a great way for area restaurants to get new customers- people that maybe haven’t heard of their restaurant before or tasted their food,” Marion County Chamber Director Kathy Harper said previously. “At that event, guests can buy tickets for entry and try food from all the different participating restaurants.”
The event is set for noon to 3 p.m. on Oct. 18 on Austin Street in front of the Chamber. Tickets are now available online for $16. Wine garden tickets are $20. Tickets at the door will be $20 and children’s tickets are $10.
This year’s event is sponsored by Title Sponsor CEFCO/HuddleHouse.
Tickets for the upcoming 30th annual Taste of Jefferson event are now on sale at the chamber’s website https://www.jefferson-texas.com .