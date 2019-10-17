JEFFERSON — It’s time to loosen those belts again in preparation for the Marion County Chamber of Commerce’s 29th annual Taste of Jefferson event set for Sunday in downtown Jefferson.
The Chamber, a 501c(6) non profit, has added some new features to its popular and largest fundrasier of the year.
“We added an artisans section this year and a our winery garden, which is a separate area, will have five local wineries showcasing their wines for people to taste and buy,” Marion County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kari Alexander said on Tuesday. “We had about 750 people last year and we are expecting the same, if not more people this year.”
Austin Street in downtown Jefferson will be shut down for the outdoor event and more than a dozen local restaurants will be offering tastes of two to three of their signature dishes.
“They will showcase two, sometimes three items from their menu that best gives a taste of their food,” Alexander said. “Almost every restaurant in town comes out.”
Guests can purchase tickets online up until Friday for a discount or at the door the day of the event.
“They will get their pressed palm leaf plate, which is really neat, and then go around and taste what the different restaurants have to offer,” she said. “We will have three live bands, one on each end of Austin Street and one in the Chamber’s open air courtyard where the wine tasting event will be held.”
Tickets for the wine tasting event are also available online in advance or at the door the day of the event.
“For the wine tasting, they will get a souvenir stemless wineglass and they each get five tastings of wine,” Alexander said. “We also have artisans this year for people to enjoy while they are getting their tastings from the different restaurants and we have a family section where children can get face paintings and play games. We also added the East Texas Writers Association this year which will have three of their writers on hand offering free, interactive writing sessions.”
The Shady Lady Dancing Witches will also make an appearance, offering a lively Halloween dance which is raising money for the Lions Club children’s camp in Texas.
Tickets are $16 in advance and $20 at the door. The tasting will run from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday. For more information or to purchase online tickets, visit https://www.jefferson-texas.com/
“This will be a couple of hours to sit back and enjoy great food, great entertainment and walk around downtown Jefferson,” Alexander said.