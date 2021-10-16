JEFFERSON — Grab your fork and spoon because it’s time for the 31st annual Taste of Jefferson, hosted by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber, a 501c(6) nonprofit, has gathered more than a dozen area restaurants and eateries to participate this year in its most popular and largest fundraiser of the year.
Austin Street in downtown Jefferson will be shut down for the indoor/outdoor event, and more than a dozen local restaurants will be offering tastes of some of their signature dishes.
Guests can purchase tickets online in advance for $16 on the chamber’s website, or at the event for $20 per person. Children tickets are $10.
This year’s event will not include a wine tasting portion.
More than a dozen local restaurants and eateries are participating this year, including Austin Street Bistro, Jefferson General Store, Nutty’s Peanut Butter, T&K’s Homemade Ice cream, Brookshire’s Deli, Taste of Caddo Restaurant, Magnolia Place, Cypress Place, Don Juan’s Mexican Restaurant, McDonald’s, Stillwater Inn and 1852 on Austin.
Guests will receive a wristband and travel at their own pace to each restaurant’s station which will be set up at points along Austin Street.
The tasting will run from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday. For more information or to purchase online tickets, visit www.marioncountychamber.org