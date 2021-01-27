JEFFERSON — Marion County is one of five that has been selected for the newly launched State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program, created to increase COVID-19 vaccination efforts in underserved areas around Texas.
“We are pleased to announce that Gov. Greg Abbott has chosen Marion County as a participant in the mobile vaccine pilot program,” County Judge Leward LaFleur stated Wednesday.
Gov. Abbott, along with the Texas Division of Emergency Management, announced the creation of the program Wednesday.
“As part of this pilot program, state mobile vaccination teams made up of Texas National Guard personnel will be deployed to five rural Texas counties — DeWitt, Marion, Real, Sherman, and Starr — to administer vaccinations to qualified Texans in those communities,” Governor Abbott indicated in a press release. “Texas National Guard teams are prepared to begin vaccinations on Thursday and the Texas Division of Emergency Management is actively working with county officials to schedule their deployment.
"The State Mobile Vaccine Pilot Program will help us ramp up vaccination efforts among homebound Texans, Texans 65 years of age or older, and among communities in need," said Governor Abbott. "I thank TDEM, the Texas National Guard, as well as our participating city and county officials for working together on this important project. We will continue to develop strategies to vaccinate more Texans and keep our communities safe."
Judge LaFleur said more information will be given when available. He thanked all who invested many hours of planning in anticipation of this event.
“I would like to thank the governor and staff, Sheriff David Capps, Marion County Commissioners Court, Texas National Guard, TDEM (Texas Division of Emergency Management), and Jefferson Mayor Rob Baker for their invaluable assistance to the citizens of Marion County,” said LaFleur.