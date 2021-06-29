JEFFERSON — The Marion County Commissioners Court approved, on Monday, the designation of the entire first floor of the courthouse annex as the Marion County Justice Center, to allow for any expansion opportunity for the sheriff’s office.
“What the court has done is since we moved the tax office to the Lafayette Street building, now that frees up a lot of space that’s needed by the sheriff’s department,” County Judge Leward LaFleur told the News Messenger.
He said, for instance, the space could be used for jailer or DPS offices, at the sheriff’s discretion, if needed, or whatever capacity the sheriff needs.
“We decided to go ahead and designate that first floor in anticipation of some growth needs,” said LaFleur.
The commissioners court first entertained the proposal back in April when the court approved to move the tax assessor-collector’s office to the 119 West Lafayette building, which was formerly used as temporary housing for county offices during the renovation of the 1913 historic county courthouse.
LaFleur said, at the time, that he thinks it was a wise decision for the prior administration to purchase that building for county purposes. Now that it’s vacant, he said it needs to be utilized.
“With the issues we’re having in our jail, I think that moving some folks around, moving some offices around would be a good idea for the taxpayer,” he during a commissioners court meeting in April.
Commissioner Treadwell echoed his sentiments at the time, stating that the county needs to start considering future plans for the jail, in the event it needs expanding. Since the tax assessor-collector’s office currently shares a wall with the jail, moving the tax office to another facility would help free up any space if the need for jail expansion arises.
“The tax office connects to the jail that’s separated by some walls. This will free up some room in the courthouse annex,” Judge LaFleur told the News Messenger previously. “We want to give them some more elbow room and go from there.”
In other business related to the sheriff’s office Monday, the court accepted a donation of six tint meters from Greg Mabus, on behalf of the Texas Farm Bureau. Mavis noted that the organization is about 400-member families strong.
“We advocate on behalf of the agriculture, farmers and ranchers of rural Texas,” he said. “One of the main things we focus on is what we can do to help our communities. We want to help our first responders.
“We have six tint meters to present to the county. We just hope they prove to be useful and appreciate the opportunity to help,” said Mabus.
The court also approved a certification of revenue received after the start of the fiscal year and approved a budget amendment to replace a wrecked jail vehicle. County Auditor Shanna Solomon noted that the patrol vehicle was hit in December 2020.
“We just got the last of the money for it. This is just to amend the budget to put it back in the capital outlay so they can get a vehicle to replace,” she said.
In other business, the court accepted property tax professional designations for the tax assessor-collector, Karen Jones.
“This is the two designations I was awarded the first of June at conference,” said Jones, noting she’s now completed all the educational requirements to obtain the highest professional county tax assessor collector designations.
For a live recording of Monday’s Marion County Commissioners Court meeting, visit the Marion County Herald & Jefferson Jimplecute Facebook page.