JEFFERSON — COVID-19 may have canceled some things on Marion County’s calendar, but the business meeting of the commissioners court carried on, without delay, this week, while exercising social distancing.
“We’ve decided to move our commissioners court meetings, at the moment, to the District Courtroom so we can allow for social distancing,” said County Judge Leward LaFleur.
Meetings are usually held in the more confined commissioners courtroom on the second floor of the courthouse annex. LaFleur said they are considering other options, such as conducting virtual meetings during the pandemic; but, for now, they’re conducting the meetings in the spacious District Courtroom, out of caution.
“Again, in the climate that we’re in everything is just so different. It was just three weeks ago everything was ticking along in northeast Texas. Now everything has come to a big halt,” he said.
At the commissioners court meeting this week, members of the court were sprawled around cautiously. LaFleur took his seat at the judge’s bench while Commissioner JR Ashley found a cozy corner desk. Commissioners Charlie Treadwell and Glenn Dorough sat opposite sides of each other at a table. Commissioner Joe McKnight settled at the corner. Department heads set apart, too.
Due to COVID-19, the court voted to pass on setting dates for Earth Week 2020 in correlation with Earth Day, which is April 22.
“With everything going on in the world today, I think we need to look at this at another time,” said Judge LaFleur. “We are postponing Earth Week.”
The court also tabled approving a customer service agreement with Republic for a 30-yard dumpster to be used for the county cleanup that was planned for the vacant hospital building.
The county currently uses the location to store old junk, unclaimed recovered property, old equipment and more.
“At this time, with all the corona and everything else, because we’re going to have to crowd up out there, we’re going to have to get (jail) trustees, we’re going to have to get a road and bridge crew over there to load this stuff and everything… If it’s just sitting there and not in anybody’s way, I would rather just put it off right now ‘til we see where this stuff is going, because you’re going to be crowding up, 10 or 12 people out there, working on this,” said Commissioner McKnight as he made a motion to table the action item to a future agenda date.
Also due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the court voted to suspend rental of the Kellyville Park building.
“I think with the current situation, that will be a wise decision on our part to do so,” said LaFleur.
Commissioner McKnight asked if there could be an exception for the county’s 4H, who uses the building to meet.
Per the request of Commissioner McKnight, Commissioner Ashley made a motion to suspend the rental use with the exception of 4H being able to use it.
“I think they’re going to suspend any kind of activities, but I don’t want to close the 4H off from the building. They have their meetings out there. They just use it,” said McKnight who seconded the motion.
In other business, for the historic courthouse renovation project, the court approved a proposal to credit window work for bench seating in the historic courthouse courtroom.
“Basically what we did was discuss with the architect and the Texas Historical Commission, when they pulled up all the flooring, the plans called for stadium-style seating in the courtroom,” said LaFleur.
Though the plans called for stadium-style seating, there was no evidence that showed that the courtroom ever used such style.
“The reason it was drawn in the plans is because the courthouse in Roberts County had them,” said LaFleur, noting the Roberts County Courthouse is Marion County’s sister courthouse, having the same design.
“We discussed actually putting bench seating back in there because the stadium-style seating is so narrow,” he said.
Because the bench style is about $28,000 cheaper, the company that did the window repair for the historic structure will credit them that amount to pay for the seating, he explained.
“Inadvertently, we had already paid or sent the check for the window repair that we approved the $28,000 and they basically sent a check back and said you have a credit with us,” LaFleur explained. “We’ll just swap the window work and do the bench seating instead of the stadium seating.”
In other business, the court also approved a resolution, designating April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Marion County.
In other business, following a lengthy discussion, the court approved the removal of an old county airport hangar. The hangar will be placed on the online auction website, Auctioneer Express, auctioneerexpress.com, for bids. Bidding will start April 7 and end at 11 a.m. on April 21.
The court also approved a ground lease agreement for Charles Mayo and another ground lease agreement for Ron Smith. Smith plans to build a 50x50 hangar.
Mayo, who had been renting the county’s old airport hangar to store his airplane for his insurance company, is now planning to build one similar to the aging county hangar.
“His hangar will be basically the same size as what that hangar is that he’s renting right now, which is 40x30,” said Tim McKinnon, airport manager and board president. “So it’s a small hangar. It’ll be just big enough for his airplane. It’ll be built to the standards of everybody else’s hangar with concrete floor, same color metal and he’ll have doors on it also.”