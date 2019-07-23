JEFFERSON — The Marion County Commissioners Court on Monday unanimously approved a resolution supporting the county’s pursuit to be included into the Texas Countywide Polling Place Program, which will allow voters to go to any of the county’s polling sites on Election Day to vote.
The action was considered following a public hearing on the matter in which no one spoke either for or against the goal. Commissioner JR Ashley made the motion to approve the resolution of support; Commissioner McKnight seconded it.
“Potentially, that’s what we’re hoping for is it will be approved for this November election,” County Clerk Vickie Smith said.
Smith noted she has an Aug. 22 deadline to apply to the Secretary of State’s Office and request participation in the program.
“Then they will go through all the documentations that I submit,” she said, explaining the process.
Documentation to be submitted includes letters of support, the transcription of the public hearing and maps of current polling locations, and potential closures.
“They have a deadline that they have to let the counties know, who have applied, whether they are approved or not.”
According to the resolution, approved by the court, “The Marion County Commissioners Court finds it to be in the best interest of the citizens of Marion County to apply for inclusion in the countywide polling place program of the Secretary of State.”
POTENTIAL BENEFITS
The countywide vote center model would mean that registered voters could vote at any polling place on Election Day instead of precinct-specific locations. Smith noted both the convenience of countywide vote centers to the voters as well as its cost-effectiveness due to the eventual reduction of precinct-specific polling locations.
Marion County currently has 10 polling places for Election Day, and the vote centers would condense that number down, Smith said.
“The first year we can go down to 65 percent, which would be seven locations,” she continued. “Then after we do that, you have to submit some more documentation to the Secretary of State. If we are being successful with that election, then we can go down to five polling locations and we’ll have five polling locations from here on out.”
The county will see a tremendous cost savings in that regard due to the need to pay less rental fees for use of buildings, Smith noted.
“We will not have to pay the rental fees for all the buildings that we have and we won’t have as many poll workers as we have today,” said Smith.
“And it will also be a cost-savings as the county contemplates on buying new election equipment,” she added.
Regarding the convenience to voters, Smith said vote centers would allow constituents to vote at a polling site that’s closest to them — anywhere they may be at the time — outside of their precinct.
“So if you’re from the lake but you’re in town that day, you can go to any of the locations in town,” said Smith. “If you’re from town and you go to the lake that day, you can go to any of the locations at the lake that are open.”
She said it will also eliminate the need for provisional ballots.
“It will be more beneficial to the voters because our main issue on doing provisional ballots is someone shows up at the polls late at night, they’re at the wrong location. So they have to drive across the county to vote. They may get there by 7 (p.m.), they might not. This will eliminate that need as anyone can go vote at any of the locations that we have open,” she said.
RURAL, CITY POLLING PLACES
Smith assured that the conversion will not deter constituents in the rural areas.
“We will have a polling location on both sides of the Lake O’ the Pines and then there will be three within the county and city limits area,” she said.
County Judge Leward LaFleur noted that Smith formed an advisory or Polling Place Study Committee to help identify potential locations to keep. The committee consisted of stakeholders form local jurisdiction, representatives from local minority organizations and election resource organizations.
“We had a meeting and both the Republican and Democrat Party chairs were at that meeting, and I received letters from both party chairs wanting us to continue to go after the vote centers,” Smith said.
Right now, she said the committee advised to start off closing the South Shore Volunteer Fire Department site, Hall School and Lake O’ Pines Baptist Church in order to reduce the number of polling locations from the original 10 to seven.
“And then after the seven, we’re looking at possibly closing the First United Methodist Church and then the Jefferson Community Center,” said Smith.
The remaining five that will be open are: Mims Community Center, Kellyville Senior Citizen Building, the Marion County Election Building, Smithland Volunteer Fire Department and Lone Oak Baptist Church.
“Those are the centers that we’re looking at keeping open,” said Smith, noting all buildings are handicap accessible.
She said when determining which sites to keep open, voter turnout played a role — as well as the convenience to voters.
“We’re trying to keep it to where a voter won’t have to travel more than 25 miles to a polling location,” said Smith.