JEFFERSON — The Marion County Commissioners Court voted, on Thursday, to delay action to appoint an interim sheriff that would serve the unexpired term of David McKnight, who recently gave notice of his early retirement, effective May 31.
“The court made no decision,” County Judge Leward LaFleur said, following the special-called meeting Thursday.
“Regardless of whether we appoint someone or not, Sheriff McKnight is the acting sheriff of Marion County until his replacement is chosen by the four commissioners,” LaFleur said, expounding on the guidelines, according to the local government code.
“He’s the acting sheriff until the commissioners choose a replacement, the person is qualified and actually sworn into office,” said LaFleur.
Commissioners voted to table the decision, following the executive session portion of the meeting. Pct. 4 Commissioner Charles Treadwell was the first to express he wasn’t ready to proceed, at this time.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Joe McKnight, the sheriff’s brother, echoed his sentiments.
“(It’s) too hard a position to fill and too important ... need some more time,” Commissioner McKnight said.
The motion to table the action was made by Treadwell, seconded by McKnight and favored by Pct. 3 Commissioner Glenn Dorough. Pct. 1 Commissioner JR Ashley was absent.
Judge LaFleur said commissioners will revisit the action item to appoint someone during their next regular scheduled meeting, which is June 8.
Sheriff McKnight notified county officials on May 11 of his early retirement plans, effective May 31.
The announcement was made through a letter presented to the commissioners court at their regular scheduled meeting.
McKnight, who is currently in his second term and not seeking re-election, noted that he’s just ready to enjoy retirement.
“As you know, my term is over at the end of the year,” he wrote in the letter.
“I have put much thought into a ‘reason’ to submit to you for this decision, and the simple truth is, I am ready to retire,” the sheriff said.
In an interview with the News Messenger he shared that he recently celebrated his 66th birthday and is looking forward to spending more quality time with his family and grandson, and doing more activities on his farm.
McKnight said he is aware that regardless of his effective retirement date, he will still be responsible for the duties of the office until the court appoints another sheriff.
“I feel like the department is in good shape. Whoever they appoint, I will assist them (in the transition),” he said previously. “I feel confident we’ve got a good staff coming in. Even though I resign the 31st, I’m still the sheriff until they appoint someone.”
Republican David Capps will face Democratic candidate David Quada Jr. for the office of sheriff in the November general election.