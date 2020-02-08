JEFFERSON — The Marion County Commissioners Court will consider, on Monday, approving a resolution, declaring the county a Second Amendment “sanctuary county.”
“The goal is to make a stand to whoever needs to hear that the Marion Commissioners Court will not allow anyone to subject the taxpayers of Marion County to any unconstitutional laws, or to infringe on their right to keep and bear arms,” said County Judge Leward LaFleur. “The authors of our nation’s Constitution didn’t just return home from a hunting trip when they wrote it; they had just fought a revolution.
“I personally believe in our nation’s and state’s Constitution,” added LaFleur. “We, the court, serve at the pleasure of the people. We all swore an oath of office and to the Constitution.”
The resolution will be considered when the court meets for its regular meeting, beginning at 9 a.m., on the second floor of the County Courthouse Annex, 114 W. Austin, in Jefferson.
Second Amendment sanctuaries have been on the rise as more than 400 municipalities in 20 states have now adopted resolutions that oppose the enforcement of certain federal and state gun laws that sanctuary supporters view as unconstitutional. Certain measures perceived as violation of the Second Amendment include: universal gun background checks, high capacity magazine bans, assault weapon bans and red flag laws.
In other business, the court will consider a proclamation, designating the month of February as Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month for 2020.
The court will also consider approval for additional 2019 budget transfer for courthouse windows approved in September 2019. The court had approved to use funds from a Texas Historical Commission emergency grant to repair windows to the historic courthouse, in conjunction with the renovation project of the historic county courthouse, at 102 West Austin St.
The repair work of the 96 windows will cost $26,700, which equates to about $278 per window.
The court will also consider abandoning a portion of Sue Road that runs east form the intersection of Sandra Street and Sue Road (approximately 760 linear feet) to the intersection of Lindsey Road; as well as north form the intersection of Watts Road and Lindsey Road (approximately 1,800 linear feet) located at Island View in Marion County’s Precinct #4.