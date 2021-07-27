JEFFERSON — Marion County employees can look forward to a possible raise for 2022, the commissioners court decided as budget workshops continued Tuesday in preparation for the new fiscal year.
“We’re looking at a flat rate increase for every position, across the board,” County Judge Leward LaFleur said.
Pct. 4 Commissioner Charles Treadwell said that means raises “from the judge to the janitor.”
The court wasn’t able to give a salary increase last year. The new fiscal year will start Jan. 1, 2022, and ends Dec. 31, 2022.
County Auditor Shanna Solomon presented proposed salary increase options — a flat raise of either $800 or $1,200; or a 2 percent or 3 percent raise.
In addition to salary increases, the county is also considering an increase for county retirees.
“The retirees haven’t received a raise since 2009, and I asked the treasurer to look into what kind of cost that would be to give them a cost of living raise,” Judge LaFleur told the News Messenger.
“Especially since most of them are elderly folks, we need to make sure that we keep looking out for them for their service to the county,” he said.
County Treasurer Terrie Neuville presented the court two options. One option was a flat rate of 1 percent.
“That would change our contribution from 12.65 (percent to 12.91 (percent),” she explained to the commissioners court.
The others options included a COLA (Cost of Living Adjustment) CPI 30 percent rate, 50 percent and a 100 percent rate.
“It would be based on how long the retiree has been retired, where they are now,” explained Neuville.
“It takes a bunch of information on how long that person has been retired, how many years of service they did for the county,” Judge LaFleur expounded. “It’s a huge umbrella that takes all into account.
He pointed out that the COLA CPI 30 percent rate would only raise the contribution (rate) from 12.65 percent to 13.59 percent, which is less than a 1 percentage point. Under the 50 percent rate, the contribution would go from 12.65 percent to 14.36 percent
Neuville said the county has about 50 people, which included retirees and beneficiaries are on the retirement plan.
In other business at Tuesday’s budget workshop, the court noted that the sheriff’s office will be able to purchase a new vehicle for the new fiscal year.
“On the sheriff’s budget, every year he requests two, but he only bought one last year, so that money is still there for that, so we’re just pulling it into this year, so he gets two vehicles this year,” said LaFleur.
The county treasurer is requesting an increase of $3,850 a year to provide for training for her new part-time employee.
“Her deputy retired. She just hired a new one, and she needs a little more time at the office,” said LaFleur.
The court also discussed funding for elevator panel replacements at the main courthouse, courthouse annex and county jail.
“The control panel on all of our elevators are becoming obsolete, so we’re going to have to replace all of those, and I’m proposing that the county does those one at a time because they’re anywhere between $50,000 and $80,000 apiece,” said LaFleur.
Additionally, the airport requested $1,000 for the construction of a new building to store a new lawn mower.
“We approved them to buy a lawn mower to keep out there and they’re wanting to build a building to put the lawn mower in,” said LaFleur. “They’ve got the money in their budget to do that. We requested they come through the court to do anything, just so everybody’s on the up-and-up.”
Commissioners noted that the airport has been very successful with its new fuel system, bringing in about $5,800 this year.
“They have a card system. People might fly from Harrison County to Jefferson to eat supper downtown because we’ve got a courtesy vehicle out there, and fill up because we keep our fuel cheaper than everybody around here for that purpose,” said LaFleur. “It’s a little bit more of an incentive for people to come to Marion County.”
It’s not uncommon to have people fly in from Titus County either to fill up at the airport and have dinner in downtown Jefferson, he added.
The next budget workshop is slated for August 5 where they will possibly discuss a proposed tax rate. Judge LaFleur said budget season is a long process in order to prepare for the new fiscal year.
“This is the second one,” he said Tuesday. “Budget workshops are obviously what we have to get through to make sure that we’re looking out for the taxpayer.
“The budget began in my office, with the auditor, about three months ago. It’s really a long process and it’s best that it takes a long time, so that we can go through everything with a fine-tooth comb to make sure that we haven’t missed anything,” the county judge said. “There’s a lot of wants and a lot of needs. We gotta make sure that we take care of the needs first, especially the needs of the taxpayer.”