Marion County is operating business as usual, with a few exceptions, in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, County Judge Leward LaFleur announced.
“I met with Sheriff David McKnight, JISD Superintendent Rob Barnwell, (Jefferson) Mayor Victor Perot, (Jefferson High School) Principal Mike Walker, and Emergency Management Coordinator David Capps to discuss the COVID-19 outbreak,” LaFleur said in a statement following their meeting on Monday.
“The first thing I would like to say is please do not panic,” the county judge urged residents.
He said while Governor Greg Abbott did declare a state of disaster, it was done for various reasons.
“This gives the Attorney General the ability to swiftly prosecute price gouging throughout the state and allows federal funding to come into Texas and help,” said LaFleur.
Thus, “Marion County government is operating as usual with a few exceptions,” he said.
“If you are sick or have been around someone who has been sick, please do not congregate publicly, wash your hands frequently and sanitize often,” the county judge stressed.
For now, events will carry on as planned.
“The Center for Disease Control has made a recommendation that 50 or more people should not gather for the next eight weeks,” LaFleur said. “It is a recommendation only.
Thus, “I am issuing no order attempting to restrict any events at this time,” he informed.
Although he’s not calling for events to be canceled at this time, the judge does urge residents to exercise the best judgment for themselves and their families, and to continue to pray for Marion County.
“This situation is very fluid and continues to change almost hourly,” said LaFleur. “I am monitoring this situation very closely and I’m in close contact with my counterparts in counties that touch ours.”
Anyone with concerns or questions may call the county judge’s office at 903-665-3261. The judge added there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Marion County at this time.