JEFFERSON — Marion County residents gathered around the newly restored county courthouse, on Thursday, to witness the momentous dedication of a new time capsule that will stay treasured inside of the building’s cornerstone for years to come.
“I was extremely interested in this because my great grandfather, George Washington Brown, was a commissioner when they built this courthouse,” said Jefferson resident, Marcia Thomas.
Attendees at Thursday’s dedication were all able to play a role in the historic moment as County Judge Leward LaFleur invited all to grace the electric blue time capsule with their signatures, before inserting it inside the cornerstone.
“People are excited,” LaFleur said. “We’re in the homestretch of the courthouse renovation project.
“It’s going to be a sight to behold, for sure,” he said of the restored building.
The new capsule was agreed upon following the reopening of a 106-year-old capsule last August that was buried inside of the historic courthouse’s walls, in 1913.
Judge LaFleur noted at the time that knowledge of the time capsule and its whereabouts had been passed down from county judge to county judge.
Officials felt the kickoff of the $5.7 million courthouse restoration project was the perfect time to open the capsule and proceed with the purchase of a new one for later generations to one day discover.
With about a month away from the completion of the project, LaFleur said now was the perfect time to dedicate the new capsule.
“I think that everything went great,” the county judge said after Thursday’s dedication.
“We had a lot of good entries into the time capsule that will be very interesting 150 years from today,” he pointed out.
“Things like coins, they probably won’t have such a thing 150 years from now,” he teased, referring to how evolved things are becoming.
Thomas, who dedicated several items for the cause, said as a member of the Marion County Historical Commission for more than 30 years, she’s been very interested in the history of the historic courthouse. Thomas had participated in the courthouse’s centennial birthday celebration, back in 2012, and was thrilled when the county was blessed with a grant, in recent years, to renovate the structure.
“It had come along so well, and our county judge had been right there with it and he tells me that they are ahead of schedule and right on point, and below budget,” she said of the renovation.
“Now you can’t get any better than that,” Thomas said of the progress.
“It created a lot of interest within the county and the city,” she said. “I knew I was going to have to contribute in some way.”
Thomas said she had attended the unearthing of the original 106-year-old time capsule in August 2019. She knew then she wanted to be a part of the dedication of a new capsule.
“I knew they were going to have a new capsule; and to me, I thought, you know another 100 years down the road none of us are going to be there, but somebody will be and so we need to put things in there that are relative to the originators of the courthouse building and to their lives and to what was going on in our lives at that point in time,” said Thomas. “We’ve been through three major wars and several skirmishes.
“A lot of that needed to be represented,” she said.
Thus, she decided to start with items that were representative of her great grandfather, George Washington Brown, one of the original commissioners of the 1913 historic courthouse.
Special Donations
Most intriguing to Judge LaFLeur was the donation of a straight razor that belonged to Commissioner Brown.
“The story behind that is they would leave from commissioners court and go (across the street) to what was a barbershop,” LaFleur shared. “So, they would all leave court and then go get shaved, because men didn’t really shave at home back then.”
Thomas said Brown was not only a commissioner, but a well-respected businessman in Jefferson. In addition to his belongings, Thomas also donated several coins and a 1910 picture of Commissioner Brown and one of his twin sons, who is actually her grandfather.
Judge LaFleur said the neatest thing is to not only have a photo of Commissioner Brown to go into the capsule, but to also have a photo of the county judge, at the time the building was built, and a photo of another original commissioner.
“Judge RA Loomis, his great granddaughter, who lives in Rockwall, heard about the time capsule and Marcia got a hold of her and she sent a picture of Judge Loomis,” said LaFleur, noting Loomis’ name is the first listed on the courthouse cornerstone. “He was the county judge when the courthouse was built and also when they finished the train track, so she sent a nice picture of Judge Loomis.
“Also, Marcia found a picture of Commissioner Era Johnson, and obviously a picture of her great grandfather, George Brown,” LaFleur said. “So we had three of the original five members of the court’s picture in the time capsule.”
Other donations given by residents to be placed inside of the waterproof capsule were: a 50th wedding anniversary announcement published in the Jefferson Jimplecute; a necklace charm; one gold dollar; a 20th anniversary Mardi Gras Doubloon; a June 26, 1913 newspaper article, depicting the dedication of the cornerstone laying of Marion County’s courthouse; one buckeye from Potters Point; a 1976 bicentennial dollar piece, a Thomas Jefferson dollar piece; a 1930 printing block from the Jefferson Jimplecute; a bottle of Brantley Bee’s Pure Honey; a 1999 Book of Psalms Hebrew and English version printed in Israel; a Jefferson Jimplecute newspaper dated Friday, Aug. 20, 2020; one N95 mask to reflect the circumstances of today, surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic; and a Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, edition of the Marshall News Messenger, highlighting an article regarding the plans for the new time capsule.