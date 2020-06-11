JEFFERSON — Marion County Democratic Party Chairman, Ricky Harrington, is speaking out on the recent appointment of GOP sheriff candidate, David Capps, as the county’s new interim sheriff.
“I have a problem with it from every angle,” Harrington said in a telephone interview Tuesday, sharing he had voiced his concerns to commissioners, prior to the appointment, to no avail.
“It gives an unfair advantage, in my perspective,” he said of choosing a political candidate for sheriff as the interim. “Now you put the guy running against him at a disadvantage.”
The unanimous appointment was made by county commissioners on Monday, filling the unexpired term of former sheriff David McKnight, who tendered his notice of early retirement in May.
After an approximate 30 minute executive session, commissioners voted in a 4-0 vote to appoint Capps, who was the county’s sitting Pct. 1 county constable as well as the county’s emergency management coordinator.
Capps, who was already a Republican candidate seeking the office of sheriff, will officially run for the position in November when he faces Democratic candidate and former sheriff’s deputy, David Quada Jr.
When asked by the News Messenger about the legalities of a candidate being appointed to fill an unexpired term prior to an election, County Judge Leward LaFleur said there’s no law, that he’s found, that prohibits it.
Harrington said while it isn’t a violation of law, the appointment certainly isn’t fair, considering Capps is a candidate for that seat in November, with a contender.
“Yes, it’s not illegal, but it’s not right either,” the Democratic Party chair said.
“It takes away from people when they go to the polls,” he continued. “It may give people an impression that they feel that’s the best person for that seat — from the county judge to the county commissioners.”
Harrington said that’s not his opinion as Democratic chairman, but as a regular registered voter. Harrington said he thinks all candidates running for an upcoming election deserve a fair chance, without outside influence.
“Give them a level playing field and let the chips fall where they may. Let the people decide,” he said.
Not having his input taken into consideration concerning the interim position is insulting, he feels.
“It’s just a slap in the face,” Harrington said. “They do what they want to do in commissioners court. It’s ridiculous that they do these things and you have no (choice) but to accept it.”
Harrington believes the appointment was a political move, considering the all Republican commission picked an already GOP candidate.
The Democratic chairman said the court made it a point before not to appoint someone that was running for an elected position in order to make it an even level playing field. He said such was the case when they appointed retired county judge, Lex Jones, last April, to fill the unexpired term of former justice of the peace Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace JoAnn Nutt when she resigned. Jones, who was also a former JP, had volunteered his services.
“They appointed him out of his district, and I went on and allowed it,” Harrington said, sharing he was OK with it because Jones didn’t plan on running for the office.
He recounted the county judge also expressing the fact that Jones had no interest in being elected to the position when the term expired was a plus.
“For anybody who wants to run for that, the court didn’t want to give somebody else a leg up on anybody,” Judge LaFleur said, at the time. “They wanted to make it a fair playing field for anybody that wants to run for that office; and I think that’s really important.”
LaFleur did, however, add at the time that: “sometimes you can’t help but to appoint somebody that’s going to run for that office.”
With the latest interim sheriff’s appointment, LaFleur said he couldn’t disclose what the commissioners discussed regarding the selection of an appointee during closed session, but he can say that experience played a factor.
A special-called meeting is set for 11 a.m., today, to now accept Capps’ resignation as constable since he has been appointed as the new interim sheriff and cannot serve both roles simultaneously.
During Thursday’s special-called meeting, the court will also consider the appointment of an interim constable to fill Capps’ unexpired term.