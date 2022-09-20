The Marion County Commissioners Court recently approved a proclamation, adopting the distinctly rare American paddlefish as the official fish of Marion County, in celebration of the county’s unique habitat.
“The paddle fish have resided in Marion County since God created the earth,” County Judge Leward LaFleur said. “The reasoning behind naming the paddlefish the official fish of Marion County is to help bring awareness to the efforts of those trying to restore the species to our region.”
LaFleur said he, for one, has been very proud of the efforts of all involved to help restore the species, particularly the efforts of the Caddo Lake Institute.
“The Caddo Lake Institute has been the spearhead of Caddo Lake conservation for years,” the county judge said. “We should all be good stewards of what God has given us.”
The proclamation approved by the commissioners court recognizes the paddlefish as a uniquely made species without scales, but a jawbone and a paddle or rostrum that is about one-third the length of its body. The primitive fish filter feed on plankton and are called paddlefish because of the long rostrum or bill that looks like a long flat paddle nose.
It’s been a rare living fossil for more than 300 million years, and is specifically native to Big Cypress Bayou in Marion County.
“Paddlefish are native to Big Cypress Bayou in Marion County, though they were wiped out from their native range and declared state threatened in 1977,” the proclamation notes.
As an ongoing effort to establish the threatened species in the lake, paddlefish have been experimentally released into Big Cypress Bayou in Marion County since 2014, and a full-scale restocking began in 2018, which is the only paddlefish restocking in the state of Texas.
During the restocking in 2018, several thousand two-inch long larvae were released at the boat ramp in the early afternoon to augment the thousands of 1- and 2-year old fish already released by scientists.
In 2020, the American species became the world’s only surviving paddlefish species after the Yangtze River Paddlefish were declared extinct in China.
The public is always extended an invitation to watch the special releases of the fish, which is done as an effort to help boost the population to a self-sustaining level.
“The unique habitat of Big Cypress Bayou is being restored through efforts of United States Fish and Wildlife Service, the United States Army Corps of Engineers, Northeast Texas Municipal Water District, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, The Nature Conservancy, The Collins Academy, the Jeffersonian Institute, and the Caddo Lake Institute,” the proclamation states.
The court said the proclamation, recognizing the paddlefish as the official fish of the county, is done as a gesture to celebrate the county’s unique habitat and wildlife.
“I would encourage anyone who would like to help these efforts to look up the Caddo Lake Institute at caddolakeinstitute.org,” said Judge LaFleur.