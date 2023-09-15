A district judge who represents both Marion and Upshur counties has received a public warning from the State Commission on Judicial Conduct following his arrest and sentence for a DWI charge.
Judge Dean Fowler “failed to comply with the law when, on September 9, 2022, he operated a motor vehicle while intoxicated which resulted in a car accident that caused damage to others,” the public warning reads. “Judge Fowler’s failure in this respect constituted willful conduct that cast public discredit upon the judiciary and the administration of justice, in violation of Article V, Section 1-a(6)A of the Texas Constitution.”
Fowler, of the 115th District Court, entered a guilty plea to his DWI charge and received one year of deferred adjudication probation earlier this year.
Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putnam served as the special prosecutor for the case after Upshur County District Attorney Billy Byrd recused himself.
Upshur County deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded at about 10 p.m. Sept. 9 to a wreck on Texas 154 east of Gilmer, Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb said at the time. The investigation, Webb said, “resulted in the arrest” of Fowler.
In its public warning, the State Commission on Judicial Conduct issued several findings of fact, including that:
- “In his responses to the Commission about this matter, Judge Fowler acknowledged that on the night in question, he “drank a great deal” of alcohol and ingested two different prescription sleep medications before operating his vehicle.”
- “Judge Fowler explained to the Commission that he does “not recall” the Car Accident and has only “vague recollections” of what occurred afterwards.”
- “Judge Fowler indicated that his insurance company settled for $200,000 with the parties injured in the Car Accident.”
“Judge Fowler represented to the Commission that his consumption of alcohol and/or prescription drugs has never affected, and will never affect, his performance of judicial duties, and that he has taken affirmative steps to ensure he never again engages in conduct such as this,” the warning notes.
Fowler vacated his seat after four terms as Upshur County judge to run unopposed for judge of the 115th District Court. He was first elected to the Upshur County judge post in November 2002 and took office Jan. 1, 2003. Fowler moved into the district judge’s chair at the beginning of 2019.