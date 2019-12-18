Marion County’s local party chairs recently announced more filings for offices that met the Dec. 9 deadline.
The eight offices on the ballot are: sheriff, county attorney, tax assessor collector, Precinct 1 commissioner, Pct. 3 commissioner, Pct. 1 constable, Pct. 2 constable and an unexpired term for Pct. 2 justice of the peace.
For the Democratic Party, Tax Assessor Collector Karen Jones filed for re-election, David Quada Jr. filed for the office of sheriff, and Corey Watson filed for Pct. 3 county commissioner. Pct. 2 Constable Tashia Wilson filed for reelection earlier in the filing period.
For the Republican Party Primary, there will be one contested race. Michael Williams and Ed Baird will be vying for the Pct. 1 constable position.
The seat is currently held by Republican David Capps, who is now running for sheriff.
Other Republican candidates include Alan Biddy for Pct. 2 justice of the peace, Ralph Meisenheimer for Pct. 3 commissioner, Jeff Greer for Pct. 2 constable and incumbent Angela Smoak for district/county attorney.
Former party chair Jamey Parson noted that an application for Ricky Wisdom for Pct. 3 commissioner was submitted with the Republican Party, but denied due to Wisdom’s ineligibility. Prospective candidates must be registered voters.
Parson also advised that due to his Dec. 13 resignation as Marion County Republican Party chair, Scott Stebbins has been appointed to serve his unexpired term and will appear on the ballot for the 2020 election for the position.