JEFFERSON — Some Marion County royals are using their platform to help local families in need this holiday season with the creation of their new Operation Save Christmas Store.
The Marion County Fair queens teamed up together this holiday season to create the free Christmas store that allows families in need to come in and select items of their choice.
“We have the four rule motto which is, ‘something you want, something you need, something you wear and something you read,’” Marion County Fair Pageant Director Stardom Williams said on Friday.
Marion County Fair 2019 Queen and Jefferson High School junior Sierra Burns and Marion County Fair 2019 Princess and Jefferson Junior High School eighth grader Adrianna Blanton were working at the store on Friday, helping more than 30 folks who came in to select items.
“They did fundraisers and collected donated items from the community, so we have toys, clothes, socks, shoes, books and toiletry items,” Williams said. “We wanted to do something unique to help out besides the Angel Tree and Toys for Tots so we came up with the idea of the store so people can come in and have the opportunity to pick out their own items.”
The Marion County Fair queens and princesses helped almost 50 people on Thursday and more than 30 people on Friday.
“This was our first year and our goal was to help 50 people and we surpassed that goal,” she said. “We plan to make the store an annual event to help out families each year.”
The store is open to anyone in need and no qualifications must be met. Shoppers can also get their items gift wrapped on site for free while children play in the play area.
“We have had families come from as far as Naples,” Williams said.
The remaining items from this year’s Operation Save Christmas store will be taken to Alexandria, Louisiana to help out tornado victims.
The Marion County Fair royalty have a mission beyond crowns and parades, Williams said and has several upcoming events in the spring so anyone interested in participating in the next pageant should follow the “Marion County Fair Queens” on Facebook.