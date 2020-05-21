Staff Reports
Rep. Chris Paddie invites Marion County first responders and health-care providers to come by McGarity’s Restaurant & Saloon to pick up a meal as a small token of the community’s appreciation for all that they are doing during these difficult times.
The restaurant will be open to the public, as they are every day, but this Friday, the first 100 health-care workers and first responders will receive a free meal.
The restaurant is located at 208 West Dallas Street and will be serving these meals from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m (they are open until 11 p.m. and live music starts at 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.).
First responders and healthcare workers are encouraged to bring an ID to show when they order their meal.
In addition to these meals, Rep. Paddie will make a matching donation to the Blessings of Grace Food Pantry to assist in providing food for those in need during these difficult times. Those who are in need of assistance can contact Blessings of Grace at 903-665-3268.
“These are difficult times for many in our community. As we continue to ask so many to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, many folks have lost their livelihood through no fault of their own. I am making this donation to Blessings of Grace to help them continue to serve our neighbors,” said Rep. Paddie. “I am also pleased to provide a hot meal for law enforcement, firefighters, doctors, nurses, and so many more who are working diligently to keep us all safe and healthy as we make our way through these difficult times. While this is just a small token of our community’s appreciation, it is one way that we can say thank you for all that you do for us day in and day out.”