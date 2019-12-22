Marion County received an early Christmas gift this past Friday as the Secretary of State’s Office approved the county’s request for inclusion into the countywide polling place or Vote Center program for the 2020 election cycle.
“County Clerk, Ms. Vickie Smith, has just worked tirelessly to get this thing done; and with her leadership and guidance — myself and the commissioners court — made all these applications to get this thing off the ground and it’s finally here,” said County Judge Leward LaFleur.
“The people that are going to benefit the most from this are going to be the voters of Marion County,” the judge said.
Through vote centers, voters will not have to be restricted to their home precinct polling site; instead, they’ll be allowed to vote at any polling site in the county, at any time, when polls are open. That includes Election Day.
“It’s what we needed to do. I’m just glad to be a part of it,” said Judge LaFleur.
He said it’s a great step in the 21st century for Marion County, and where it’s headed in the future.
The county, which has a population of 10,546, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, started earlier this year pursuing its quest to be included in the countywide precinct polling place program for the recent Nov. 5 Constitutional Amendment Election. The court approved its original resolution of support back in July before the August 22 deadline, but had to resubmit its application in September after being rejected due to being the last in line.
“What happened with that, there’s only four slots for (populations of) 100,000 and under. They received five and they said my application was the last one they received, so therefore they approved the four previous ones,” County Clerk Vickie Smith explained, at the time. “So they advised us we need to reapply and we need to do it (and resubmit) a resolution.”
The SOS encouraged the county to reapply for participation in the program at a later date. The county pushed for the upcoming March 3 Primary election, and has succeeded.
“Hopefully we’ll have it up and going in the March primary,” said LaFleur.
According to the Dec. 19 letter from the Secretary of State’s Office, pursuant to Section 43.007 of the Texas Election Code, following the March 2020 primary election, under the program, Marion County may apply for “successful” status with the Secretary of State to continue using the countywide polling place program in subsequent elections.
“We’ll be able to move from 10 (Election Day) polling locations to seven the first round; and if we get a success letter from the Secretary of State, we’ll move from seven to five,” LaFleur explained. “We’ll put one (countywide polling place) in each precinct and keep one in town.”
Documentation that the county submitted for inclusion into the Vote Center program included letters of support, the transcription of the public hearing held on the matter back in July and maps of current polling locations and potential closures.
Detailing the benefits of converting to Vote Centers or countywide polling places, Smith noted before the convenience it would be to the voters as well as how cost-effective it would be due to the eventual reduction of precinct-specific polling locations.
The county will see a tremendous cost savings in that regard due to the need to pay less rental fees for use of buildings, she noted.
“We will not have to pay the rental fees for all the buildings that we have and we won’t have as many poll workers as we have today,” Smith explained before.
Regarding the convenience to voters, Smith said Vote Centers would allow constituents to vote at a polling site that’s closest to them — anywhere they may be at the time — outside of their precinct.
“So if you’re from the lake but you’re in town that day, you can go to any of the locations in town,” said Smith. “If you’re from town and you go to the lake that day, you can go to any of the locations at the lake that are open.”
Judge LaFleur said it’s also going to save taxpayers a significant amount of money when they buy new voting machines, which will be soon.
Along with inclusion into the Secretary of State’s Vote Center program, Marion County also received preclearance from the Department of Justice, advising that the county and any other participating political subdivisions are no longer required to submit any changes to voting practices or procedures to the DOJ for preclearance under Section 5 of the federal Voting Rights Act. Nonetheless, the county election authority is advised to consult with the county attorney before changing polling place locations.
Additionally, the county still must comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“County officials must remain diligent to ensure discrimination does not occur as a result of changes in the county voting practices and procedures,” the SOS indicated.