JEFFERSON — The Marion County Commissioners Court gave their blessing on Monday, allowing the show to still go on for annual the Jefferson Salutes America fireworks display, despite the countywide burn ban.
“We don’t want anybody to feel like they can’t celebrate freedoms that our country holds because of the burn ban,” County Judge Leward LaFleur told The Marshall News Messenger, “but we gotta be smart about it.”
“At commissioners court we had the Krewe of Hebe; they came and made a short presentation to the commissioners court about the Salute to America,” said LaFleur.
The organization which hosts the annual Mardi Gras weekend, is set to host the 29th annual Jefferson Salutes America event in recognition of Independence Day this weekend. The event draws thousands out annually to celebrate the nation’s freedom.
LaFleur said ever since the county imposed the burn ban on June 22, prohibiting outdoor burning in the county, he’s received inquiries on the fate of the Fourth of July fireworks show, including one from the Krewe of Hebe.
Thus, he invited Richard Turner, a board member with the Krewe of Hebe, to come to Monday’s meeting to explain the precautionary measures that will be implemented to ensure safety.
“The Jefferson Fire Department will be on standby at the scene in the event something was to happen,” the county judge told the News Messenger. “The company that they hired is a professional fireworks company that does this for a living. They are very precautious. It’s a controlled event.
Thus, “the court decided they would be fine for them to do that,” said LaFleur.
Turner noted that the contractor, Pyromania Fireworks, out of Shreveport, has insurance in place as well as the Krewe of Hebe.
Since the fireworks display takes place mostly over the bayou, Turner said the fire department will also be on standby at the bridge, which will be closed.
Judge LaFleur said he has the utmost confidence in all of the local fire departments, especially the Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department.
In addition to giving the Krewe of Hebe the OK to proceed with the Jefferson Salutes America firework display, the court gave approval for any other organization with planned firework displays to carry on as planned.
“Given the circumstances with the burn ban, the court decided they would be fine for them to do that and any other organization in Marion County that had a fireworks (show) planned,” LaFleur told The Marshall News Messenger.
He said this applies to the Lake of the Pines Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the fireworks display at the lake.
“We’d be glad for the Lake of the Pines to do theirs as long as the chamber contacts Mims Volunteer Fire Department to assist,” he advised.
The county judge said their blessing does not, however, apply to residential fireworks.
“At this time, individual fireworks are not allowed in Marion County because of what’s going on,” he said of the extreme temperatures.
“Starting tomorrow we’ve got a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain up to the weekend. I pray to God we can get some rain so we can (rescind) the burn ban until it is needed again,” he said.
He discourages individuals from discharging fireworks.
“People’s lifelong possessions are not worth a few fireworks,” said LaFleur.
Additionally, “our biggest concern along with people’s property is the hundreds of dollars worth of timber here,” he said. “Timber agriculture is a large piece of our economy.”
The county judge said they do not want a repeat of the Bear Creek wildfire of 2011, which swept through East Texas. Of those deadly 2011 Labor Day weekend wildfires, the largest was the Bear Creek fire in Cass and Marion counties. The fire is the largest single wildfire recorded in East Texas history, spreading across 41,050 acres of land, primarily timber, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
“The Bear Creek fire of 2011 still resonates on every citizen’s mind,” said LaFleur. “It’s a very scary situation.”
“It is my recommendation to keep the burn ban in place until we get a substantial amount of rain,” he said.
The order notes that the burn ban does not prohibit outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety that are authorized by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for: (1) firefighter training; (2) public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations; (3) planting or harvesting of agricultural crops; or, (4) bums that are conducted by a prescribed burn manager certified under Section 153.048, Natural Resources Code, and meet the standards of Section 153.047, Natural Resources Code.