Following a public hearing in which one person offered comment, the Marion County Commissioners Court approved to seek “successful” status from the Secretary of State’s Office to continue participation in the countywide polling place program for the November election.
“Once we get approved for that, then we’d be deemed successful; we can go down to 50 percent voting capacity of what we were,” explained County Judge Leward LaFleur.
The county implemented the Vote Center process for the first time during this past March Primary elections. At that time, they were able to reduce the number of polling sites by 65 percent, going from the traditional 10 to seven.
“Exactly where we’re going — from seven to five or seven to four — is yet to be determined,” said LaFleur.
The county judge said the new process seemed to have turned out well during the Primary elections, according to surveys voters took, giving their feedback.
“The county clerk, during our primary election, placed surveys at all the polls asking all the people whether they enjoyed the vote centers,” said LaFleur. “About 95 percent of them were in favor of voting centers.”
Local Republican Party Chair, Scott Stebbins, who was the only person to offer comment at the public hearing, applauded County Clerk Vickie Smith and her staff for a job well done.
“I’d just like to thank Vickie for all the work she’s done and all the help she’s given me,” said Stebbins “She’s really done a great job.”
Judge LaFleur noted the greatest advantage to having a countywide polling place program is the easy access for voters.
“The biggest asset of it is that you can vote at any polling location; you don’t have to go to your (precinct) voting place,” said LaFleur.
Along with a letter from the county judge, requesting successful status, the county clerk said she had to submit a post election packet to the SOS 30 days after the Primary Election.
The packet included details about the voting machines and efficiency of the Internet connection.
“We used the Verizon hotspots at all locations. They functioned properly that day. We did have backup if we needed to, but we did not have to use it that day,” Smith said of the WiFi capabilities.
Smith said the chosen Vote Centers for the Primaries were based on the recommendation of an advisory committee. Smith said each Vote Center was no more than 25 miles for a voter. She noted they made several efforts to make sure residents knew where to go and vote.
“At the polling locations that were closed we had large signs, telling them we had gone to countywide polling locations and where all those polling locations were located with the building name and the addresses,” said Smith. “Prior to that we mailed post cards to all the registered voters in Marion County, letting them know we were going to vote centers.”
“Vote Here” signs were also posted at all locations to direct the traffic. Smith noted they also made announcements through the media and distributed flyers about the change at various locations.
“I also did lots of presentations to local civic organizations,” said Smith. “We had meetings at commissioners court and we also had our public hearing prior to going to Vote Centers.”
She said during training, they instructed election judges, alternate judges and poll workers on making voters aware that they could vote at any polling location that was open Election Day.
Comparing the voter turnout, Smith noted in 2016, a total of 2,308 voted in the primary election; a total of 1,668 voted in 2018; and 2,228 voted in 2020.
“The numbers for Marion County for people getting out to vote has continually dropped. We are trying to get the word out to people to please come vote. Everybody’s vote counts,” said Smith.
FEEDBACK
Smith said one complaint she received was from an elderly constituent upset about the closing of her precinct polling place.
“I had numerous telephone conversations with her about her other options,” said Smith. “She’s over the age of 65. She can vote by mail or if she’s in town she can come early vote during the two weeks we have early voting; or she can go to any of the polling locations that are going to be open that day.”
She noted the comment section of the surveys were mostly positive.
“Most of the comments were everybody loved it; they enjoyed it’ they appreciated all the workers that were working that day,” said Smith. “We had a couple of complaints that day. They were mostly they didn’t like the voting machines. We had one complaint that was on there that stated that they had to drive 25 miles from their home to vote.”
For the most part, everyone was pleased.
“Everyone seems to like the vote centers, because anybody can go anywhere to vote. They’re not turned away,” said Smith.
“I hope that the court and the registered voters of Marion County continue to want to do the Vote Centers. I think it’s a big plus for us as well as a cost savings to the county also,” she said.
Because the city and school elections have been moved from May due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, Smith said the entities will be contracting with the county clerk’s office to also conduct their elections in November.
“Everything will be on one ballot,” she said. “They will have to have presence in every polling location that we have open.