Marion County Republican Party chair, Scott Stebbins, has seen some great strides with the local GOP since leading its revival, and he wants to continue to help the party succeed, which is why he’s running for re-election.
“When I took over, the party was inactive; and so we’ve done so much these last two years,” Stebbins said. “We’ve got more to do, but I would like to remain at the helm to continue to do these good things.”
Having no precinct chairs initially, Stebbins appointed 10 strong conservatives to the positions.
“We just want to continue to grow the party and to maintain the Conservative values,” he said. “We’ve accomplished so much in the last two years, and we look forward to continuing that effort.”
In addition to reorganizing and energizing the party, under Stebbins leadership, the county party conducted a county convention and chose delegates. Other successes include instituting quarterly meetings and hosting several meet and greet events for local, state and federal elected officials. Stebbins noted the party has also maintained a social media presence through the creation of a Facebook page where the party actively updates and engages with members.
In addition to social media, the party also sends periodic emails to keep Republicans informed of upcoming meetings and events.
“Our county sponsored three of our young Republicans to the Texas Youth Leadership Summit to grow future conservative leaders in our community,” Stebbins said, mentioning other successes.
“We have voted into office every Republican that has filed for a position in Marion County,” he added.
Stebbins, himself, became a volunteer deputy registrar to register new voters in the county. He said the party organized block walking in neighborhoods, under his leadership, before the 2020 election, and conducted phone banks for candidates.
“Events, such as gun shows and the Trump tractor parade, were participated in to promote the Republican Party in Marion County,” he added.
Stebbins will be running against challenger, Hunter Bonner, in the March 1 Republican Party Primary. Stebbins said, as incumbent, he represents and serves the grassroots of Marion County, and strives to serve with honor, courage, commitment and integrity.