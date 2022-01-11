JEFFERSON — The Republican Party of Marion County is set to welcome House District 7 State Rep. Jay Dean, the new legislator for the area, in a special meet and greet set for 5:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 14, at 500 E. Broadway St.
Dean, R-Longview, will serve a fourth term representing House District 7 after drawing no opponents, Republican or Democrat, for the March primary.
While House District 7 is currently comprised of Gregg and Upshur counties, newly drawn maps have added Marion and Harrison to the district. The change will take effect following the November election.
Marion County Republican party chair Scott Stebbins encouraged all party members to attend the Jan. 14 meet and greet to make their acquaintance.
“Let’s all come out and welcome our new Texas State Rep. Jay Dean,” Stebbins encouraged as he addressed constituents.
“Please invite your friends and family. This is an exciting time for Marion County,” said Stebbins.
The event will be held at Collin Academy, located at 500 E. Broadway St., in Jefferson. Light hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served. Attire is casual.
“Rep. Dean is a lifelong conservative Republican. He is a strong advocate for cutting the size of government, upholding the Constitution, defending religious liberty, securing the border, strengthening education, advancing the Second Amendment and protecting life,” said Stebbins.
He noted that Dean is a graduate of Louisiana State University and the president and CEO of Shale Flow Specialties.
“For over three decades, Jay has served Longview and the broader East Texas region as a business owner, civic leader, and consistent conservative,” Stebbins indicated. “His reputation as a budget hawk and successful job creator on the city council led to his election as Longview mayor. Under his leadership, Longview was noted for its responsible budgeting, low tax rates, and economic development. As a result, Longview was ranked one of the top 10 U.S. cities for economic growth and earned the distinction of being named one of the ‘best places for business’ by Forbes magazine.”
In addition to Dean, Stebbins also advised that the party will be hosting Smith County Judge and U.S. Congressional District 1 hopeful Nathaniel Moran at the Jan. 14 event for constituents to meet.
Moran is running for the U.S. Congressional District 1 seat in the March 1 Republican Party primary. That seat is currently held by longtime U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, who is now seeking the office of Texas Attorney General.
Moran is vying for the Republican Party’s top pick against fellow candidates Joe McDaniel, Aditya “AD” Atholi and John Porro.
As an attorney, Moran has wide-ranging experience, including business and commercial litigation and transaction work. Additionally, Judge Moran is the son of a small businessman and is the owner of two small businesses — a law firm and a staffing company that provides jobs for hundreds of East Texans.
Moran is also active in the community, volunteering for several nonprofit organizations including Cancer Foundation for Life, Boy Scouts of America Troop 370 (Green Acres), Discovery Science Place, Whitehouse ISD Education Foundation, and the Smith County Bar Association.
His bio goes on to note that he is a strong conservative and has served as Republican Party of Texas State Convention Delegate, Smith County Republican Party Precinct Chairman, Chairman of the Smith County Republican Party Candidate Committee, and as an election judge.