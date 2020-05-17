The Secretary of State’s Office has granted Marion County “successful status,” giving the county the green light to continue countywide polling places or Vote Centers in future elections.
“They assessed our voting that we did recently (during March Primaries),” explained County Judge Leward LaFleur. It was the first time for the county to implement the Vote Center process.
The SOS also took into account the feedback voters had from surveys, made available by County Clerk Vickie Smith.
“Vickie did a lot of exit poll voting on whether people liked or disliked the polling places,” said LaFleur. “Around 98 percent of the people really enjoyed being able to vote at any voting location that we had opened.
“It worked out really well,” he said. “There were a couple of lines in our larger populated areas, but we’ve got a plan to tackle that. We’ll maybe move one machine to a less occupied voting location …obviously try to keep those lines down as possible.”
The “successful status” came just in time for the county to utilize the Vote Center program in the upcoming July Democratic runoff. The primary runoffs were initially scheduled for May, but delayed due to the novel coronavirus.
Early voting for the July 14 runoffs will begin June 29, instead of July 6, according to a proclamation Gov. Greg Abbott issued last Monday. It’s the first statewide election during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Texas Tribune, dozens of other runoffs are ongoing for party nominations to congressional and local offices. The most prominent one, however, is the runoff between State Sen. Royce West, of Dallas, and former Air Force helicopter pilot MJ Hegar, who are vying for the Democratic nomination for the US Senate seat. The winner will face Republican incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in November.
“We’ll actually do Vote Centers for the next election, which is the July Democratic runoff election,” LaFleur said. After that, “we’ll be able to do it from here on.”
“The only thing the Secretary of State’s office asks is for us to have a plan in place in case more people start registering to vote or the population of Marion County rises significantly; then we’ll have a plan in place to enact to allow more voters to vote,” he said.
LaFleur said he along with the county commissioners will support the county clerk in her efforts to make sure the county holds safe and secure elections and ensure that the integrity of those elections is not compromised in any shape or form.
The county judge said he’s excited about Marion County’s successful status designation.
“It’s all about the voters. Whatever we can do to make it easier on them to being able to cast a ballot, that’s the goal here,” said LaFleur.
“I give all the credit to the county clerk, Ms. Vickie Smith,” he added. “She’s worked timelessly on these efforts. It’s a great thing. The more technology we can put into the voting system, it’s a great thing to make it seamless and easier for the voters.”
The county implemented the Vote Center process for the first time during the March 2020 Primary elections.
At that time, they were able to reduce the number of polling sites by 65 percent, going from the traditional 10 to seven.
Through vote centers, voters didn’t have to be restricted to their home precinct polling site. Instead, they were allowed to vote at any polling site in the county, at any time, when polls were open. That included Election Day.
Detailing the benefits of converting to Vote Centers or countywide polling places, Smith noted before the convenience it is to the voters.
She also noted how cost-effective it is due to the reduction of precinct-specific polling locations, which means less rental fees, and poll workers for the county.