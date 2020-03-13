Marion County’s first election as a Vote Center proved to be successful for the recent March 3 Primaries, according to feedback from voters.
“I had exit poll sheets for people to fill out. Ninety-seven percent of them enjoyed it and left comments and said they really liked it, it was really easy to find and if they’re in town they can go there and vote,” County Clerk Vickie Smith said. “It was a very smooth transition.”
Marion County received approval from the Secretary of State’s Office, this past December, for inclusion into the countywide polling place or Vote Center program for the 2020 election cycle.
Through vote centers, voters didn’t have to be restricted to their home precinct polling site. Instead, they were allowed to vote at any polling site in the county, at any time, when polls were open. That included Election Day.
Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur agreed it went exceptionally well. He was extremely pleased with the positive feedback from the survey.
“It was maybe two or three complaints out of all the voters. That’s pretty phenomenal,” said LaFleur.
Because the Vote Center program allowed the county to move from 10 Election Day polling locations to seven, this first round, Smith said they had a couple of people who were disgruntled to have some polls closed near their home. She advised them, however, of other options available.
“I informed them they could vote by mail if they don’t want to come to town, or next time we had a meeting they could voice their opinion,” she said. “But overall, it was a great success. I didn’t hear any negative comments.”
The Primary Election only saw one contested race on the Republican Party ballot. In that race, Pct. 1 constable candidate Ed Baird won with 248 votes against candidate Michael Williams’ 186 votes.
Republican Alan Biddy ran uncontested for the unexpired Pct. 2 justice of the peace term.
The Marion County Commissioners Court appointed Biddy on Monday to go ahead and start his term due to the resignation of acting Pct. 2 JP, Lex Jones, who had stepped in to temporarily fill the unexpired term of JoAnn Nutt, who abruptly resigned due to health concerns.
“Judge Jones had served the people of Marion County with honor and dignity for a long time,” LaFleur said of Jones, who was also a county judge. “He stepped up to the plate when we needed him, when Judge Nutt retired unexpectedly, and filled in that position until someone else could step up and do it.”
LaFleur said once the primary was over, Jones decided it was time to retire again and enjoy some traveling with his wife.
“I’m really proud of him and wish him well,” said LaFleur.
Republican David Capps will face Democratic candidate David Quada Jr. for the office of sheriff, in the November general election.
Smith said the county will submit more paperwork to the Secretary of State’s Office to be deemed successful status to continue using the Vote Center program in subsequent elections, such as the November one.
“I have to let them know how it went,” Smith said, noting she has to include stats they took as well as all advertisements of the Vote Center program, including on flyers, postcards and in the newspaper.
“Once I submit that, they’ll send me something back that will deem us successful,” she said.
Smith said they probably won’t reduce the polling place locations from seven to five for the November election if they receive successful status.
“We probably won’t go down to five boxes ‘til 2021,” she said. “The big presidential election, we don’t want to take that chance.”
Plus, “the committee has to meet to decide if we want to keep the seven or go down to five,” she added. “My hope is to have a meeting and invite all the people to voice their opinion.”
Documentation that the county submitted for inclusion into the Vote Center program included letters of support, the transcription of the public hearing held on the matter back in July and maps of current polling locations and potential closures.
Detailing the benefits of converting to Vote Centers or countywide polling places, Smith noted before the convenience it would be to the voters as well as how cost-effective it would be due to the eventual reduction of precinct-specific polling locations.
The county will see a tremendous cost savings in that regard due to the need to pay less rental fees for use of buildings.